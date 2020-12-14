Unfair methods used at disciplinary hearings will taint employer’s case

Unfair methods are sometimes used at disciplinary hearings, appeal hearings and arbitration hearings.

These unsavoury tactics include the falsification of documents, the influencing of witnesses, coercing employees to make admissions or confessions and tampering with audio and video tapes.

It can also happen that the employer instructs the chairperson of a disciplinary hearing to dismiss the accused employee regardless of the evidence brought. It is even possible for a party to attempt to bribe or otherwise influence an arbitrator or presiding officer to make a decision contrary to the evidence.

Such methods might be used because there is a lot at stake. But this is not a justification for dishonest practices.

Unfair tactics include the following:

Falsification or fabrication of documents: It could take the form of an employee getting a medical certificate forged by the doctor’s assistant or from a business specialising in selling certificates, or of the accused employee falsifying a letter from a supplier stating that the missing cash refund had not been given to the employee. An employer might fabricate a letter from a client complaining that the employee was rude to the client. Parties must be wary of these and other means of bringing false documentary evidence. At a hearing a party is entitled to question the validity of a document. If a competent witness is not present to validate the document and to be examined as to its genuineness, the opposing party has a right to oppose the admissibility of the document. However, the presiding officer has the discretion to allow such documents in certain exceptional cases. Even if a witness to the document is produced the other party has the right to challenge that witness’s statements. For example, where the employee brings a doctor to the hearing to validate a doctor’s certificate the employer is entitled to question whether the witness is a qualified doctor or to point out that the medical certificate does not bear an official practice number.

In the case of Sactwu obo Baaitjies and others vs Pep Stores (2004, 3 BALR 377) several shop assistants were dismissed after high levels of stock losses were discovered. The employees had all previously received warnings for the same offence of negligence leading to stock loss. The commissioner accepted that the employees were responsible for the stock losses and that the dismissal decision was justified. However, the commissioner also found that the presiding officer was biased as he had discussed the case with the charging officer before the hearing. This rendered the dismissals unfair and the employer was ordered to pay each of the employees compensation.

There are no shortcuts to proving an employee guilty. The only way to succeed with this is for the employer to use available expertise to gather, prepare and present valid, truthful and relevant evidence and to convert that evidence into solid, unbreakable proof.

