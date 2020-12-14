Opinion MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Liquor under the searchlight again as infections rise Hotels, restaurants and shebeens will again be made to pay for the failures of the state BL PREMIUM

The latest infection spike has prompted the usual sanctimonious allegations about the role of the liquor industry in the spread of Covid-19.

However, an examination of the regulatory environment reveals that incoherent policy on the production and sale of alcohol combined with poor, inefficient and corrupt policing have contributed to creating a conflicted relationship between liquor and the wider community...