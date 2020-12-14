Comair’s turnaround proves the value of business rescue

Judging from what we have seen in 2020, the business rescue process is poised to save a number of financially distressed companies in 2021 as the full impact of SA’s economic lockdown is felt.

This year we saw a steady number of big companies across all industries faced with no choice but to file for the formal business rescue procedure. The Companies & Intellectual Property Commission reported 233 business rescue filings up to October 2020.

In all of these instances, due to relentless pressure brought about by creditors demanding payment of debts due, many companies had no choice but to file for business rescue. Next year we expect to see business rescue numbers in excess of what we saw in 2020 and certainly since the advent of business rescue in the country.

Despite the seemingly negative implications, we have seen positive outcomes. This bodes well for a system that is finally finding its feet in corporate SA, allowing financially distressed companies to restore themselves to a position of solvency, often saving many jobs in the process.

Comair’s turnaround from the brink of insolvency seven months ago is a truly remarkable outcome. The airline took to the skies once more at the beginning of the month. Saving 1,700 jobs is a good news story for SA.

There have been other notable successes this year. As a result of Edcon going into business rescue TFG purchased 371 Jet stores from the business rescue practitioners for R480m. Portions of the Edgars business were also sold to Reliability, including about 120 Edgars stores. This resulted in about 5,200 jobs being saved.

Notwithstanding SA Express exiting its business rescue process and ending up in provisional liquidation, it has been reported that the provisional liquidators have almost finalised the purchase of the airline by Fly SAX. When the transaction is finalised a group of retrenched employees will end up having a 25% stake and the remaining 48% will be owned by a consortium of investors.

It was recently reported that the government is looking to raise about $400m from the sale of a stake in SAA. The intention is to recapitalise the restructured national airline, which has now been in business rescue for about a year. It is hoped that interest in such stake will be propped up by those lucrative SAA flying routes and valuable landing slots that remain intact, such as at London’s Heathrow airport.

Phumelela Gaming & Leisure filed for business rescue earlier in the year and so far the business rescue practitioner has paid out more than R200m to various creditors.

Consolidated Infrastructure Group and subsidiary Consolidated Power have also had to file for business rescue. While the construction sector remains stressed, it is hoped that the business rescue process will deliver a consolidation of the business with possible sales of group companies and the ongoing completion of contracts.

Lastly, Busby recently received approval from 91% of its creditors in support of its business rescue plan. Business rescue practitioners managed to save 800 jobs in the process.

With this sort of track record, banks and investors are starting to take notice of the opportunities on offer. They recognise the ability to use the business rescue process to their benefit, where a sound restructuring plan can reap benefits for all stakeholders in the long term.

It should be no different in 2021. We expect to see an uptick in business rescue filings caused by a suffering economy. An upside, such as it is, is that the pressures brought about by Covid-19 might provide financially distressed companies the opportunity for a “fresh start” and financial rehabilitation in 2021.

If directors understand the business rescue mechanism, in 2021 distressed SA companies might be provided with the opportunity to compromise historical debt, allow the business to be restructured and possibly be placed in a position to sell its shareholding, assets or business at good value to third-party investors.

What must be avoided is liquidation, which is the death knell for jobs and the ability of the company to continue to trade and contribute to the SA economy.

• Dr Levenstein is head of business rescue at Werksmans Attorneys.