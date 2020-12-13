African tech companies are having a good year

Though the IMF projects global GDP to decline by 4.4% in 2020, African tech companies are surprisingly enjoying exceptional growth and market impetus. African tech start-ups have fared well regardless of the pandemic-stricken year that has collapsed and constrained numerous sectors around the globe.

In 2019 investor interest in the untapped potential of African tech start-ups was at a high point. Forbes magazine reported that a total of 311 African tech start-up companies received investment in 2019 from 261 investors (a 61% increase from the number of investors in 2018).

Fintech has long been regarded as representing attractive opportunities given its demonstrable force in shaping the structure of the continent’s finance industries. There is a growing appreciation that African-developed apps are proving better able to meet the unique needs of locals and their usage habits than those developed in Silicon Valley.

Fintech is less about disrupting the traditional financial services on the continent than it is about building up what is an underdeveloped market, where 66% of the adult population are still unbanked. Consider the impact of mobile money service M-Pesa which was launched in Kenya in 2007 (and has since expanded to 10 African countries). At the time financial inclusion in the country stood at just 27% of the population.

Today this has grown to 83%. In West Africa, mobile money agents were 13 times more active in 2018 than the total number of bank branches and ATMs combined, according to The Mobile Economy West Africa report.

As the fintech space begins to overcrowd, investors with an eye on African tech are also exploring other opportunities. According to the co-founder of Disrupt Africa, Gabriella Mulligan, interest in the e-health space in Africa has accelerated in the past 18 months, with the Covid-19 pandemic highlighting the work being undertaken in the health-tech sector.

Agritech is another area that holds a great deal of promise as a potential disrupter in Africa. Farming is important for most African economies and accounts for at least 15% of the region’s GDP but remains low as a share of global agricultural production. This despite the continent holding more than 60% of the world’s arable land.

Drought, irrigation, fertilisation, disease protection and market access are priority areas for farming. African tech companies are responding by developing innovative tech solutions to meet the needs of local (and country-specific) communities. For example, Agritech company UjuziKilimo, founded in 2015, sends farmers interactive SMS advice, detailed agricultural action plans and best practices. Dubbed by Forbes Africa as “Uber for farmers”, the company’s database provides weather updates and precision farming tips based on the information gathered from sensors inserted into the ground to read soil quality and pH values.

Nairobi-based iProcure, which has so far raised about $1m in venture capital, provides a multifaceted market intelligence platform for supply chain management, monitoring sales prices in remote location, and supporting built-in mobile payments. Warehousing assistance is also provided and iProcure helps retailers identify geolocated purchasing patterns in real time, in helping them offer targeted loyalty programmes and discounts to farmers.

In SA, Cape-Town based agritech company Aerobotics, founded in 2014, responded to the need for robust disease protection by developing a service that uses aerial imagery from drones and satellites combined with machine learning algorithms. This privately owned company has 11 investors and is in its later stage venture capital raise, with the latest deal value amounting to $5.36m. The company is also looking to expand its offering to the US.

As private equity and venture capital jostles for a share of the African tech pie, early stage development could be where investment opportunities lie, though early stage investment is higher risk. Would-be investors must be aware that returns on early stage investment are variable and can take between five and seven years to be realised. Added to this, it could take years before being certain that a start-up investment will generate any return at all.

The upside is that African tech market entrants are accessible. This is largely due to the surfeit of globally funded, Africa-focused accelerator programmes and tech start-up competitions enticing local tech companies (with prizes of seed capital) to develop innovative solutions to the continent’s challenges. These programmes not only assist in raising the profile of African tech innovators but can also provide a good overview of the African tech landscape for would-be investors.

Investors faced with the unexpectedly gloomy prospects of tried-and-tested investment vehicles might do well to tease out the investment opportunities that African tech can provide. Through careful interrogation and the rigorous application of sound country and sector expertise, it is possible to unearth African tech’s golden nuggets of investment.

• Jeewan is a corporate finance principal at investment banking firm Bravura.