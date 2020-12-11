Targeted limits on alcohol consumption is urgently required

The liquor industry wants to ramp up a programme in which it trains and funds community patrollers, 10 per selected police station, to check compliance with provincial liquor trade and disaster management regulations pertaining to on-consumption outlets. If problems are found, they will report this to the police and provincial liquor authorities. This initiative is now being incorporated in the liquor social compact being set up at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) with industry, government, labour and civil society.

The tavern patroller initiative (TPI) seems like good idea at first glance, but it does raise a number of issues.

First, we know from the two temporary liquor sales bans in 2020 that limiting on- and off-consumption hours works for reducing alcohol-related trauma, thus freeing up capacity at hospitals under pressure from Covid-19. As a result, the TPI could be seen as a delayed implementation of a strategy that does have an evidence base.

Cynically, it could even be construed as a delaying tactic to ensure the liquor sector makes greater profits at this time even though tougher restrictions on alcohol sales may need to be implemented later, if and when the situation deteriorates.

Second, this is not an evidenced-based strategy. There is no data to supports its effectiveness. It fits within the ambit of self-regulation by the liquor industry, which does not have a good track record, at least with regard to responsible beverage service training and voluntary codes of bar practice. In fact, an evaluation of a previous tavern intervention programme, commissioned by SABMiller, was seemingly embargoed so that it could not be peer reviewed, let alone critically appraised by researchers working in the field.

Third, without including unlicensed outlets (shebeens), any impact, should the initiative prove effective, is likely to be substantially weakened because possibly as much as 70% of the liquor trade goes through such outlets.

Fourth, will police and liquor inspectors have the capacity to follow up and ensure rapid intervention with swift and meaningful consequences for offenders?

Fifth, monitoring compliance of liquor outlet regulations is a state sector responsibility and the state should not be reliant on the liquor industry to fulfil this responsibility given the inherent conflict of interest. That is why excise and other taxes are levied on alcohol. Dependence at this time on liquor industry largesse has the potential to enhance that industry’s ability to influence other policy control measures under consideration in future; and increase the risk that strategies that are evidenced-based, but are likely to have a negative impact on industry sales and profits, are not given due consideration.