Targeted limits on alcohol consumption is urgently required
For the whole country, however, we should consider banning special discounting of prices of alcohol products and enforcing no drinking in public places, among other things
The liquor industry wants to ramp up a programme in which it trains and funds community patrollers, 10 per selected police station, to check compliance with provincial liquor trade and disaster management regulations pertaining to on-consumption outlets. If problems are found, they will report this to the police and provincial liquor authorities. This initiative is now being incorporated in the liquor social compact being set up at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) with industry, government, labour and civil society.
The tavern patroller initiative (TPI) seems like good idea at first glance, but it does raise a number of issues.
First, we know from the two temporary liquor sales bans in 2020 that limiting on- and off-consumption hours works for reducing alcohol-related trauma, thus freeing up capacity at hospitals under pressure from Covid-19. As a result, the TPI could be seen as a delayed implementation of a strategy that does have an evidence base.
Cynically, it could even be construed as a delaying tactic to ensure the liquor sector makes greater profits at this time even though tougher restrictions on alcohol sales may need to be implemented later, if and when the situation deteriorates.
Second, this is not an evidenced-based strategy. There is no data to supports its effectiveness. It fits within the ambit of self-regulation by the liquor industry, which does not have a good track record, at least with regard to responsible beverage service training and voluntary codes of bar practice. In fact, an evaluation of a previous tavern intervention programme, commissioned by SABMiller, was seemingly embargoed so that it could not be peer reviewed, let alone critically appraised by researchers working in the field.
Third, without including unlicensed outlets (shebeens), any impact, should the initiative prove effective, is likely to be substantially weakened because possibly as much as 70% of the liquor trade goes through such outlets.
Fourth, will police and liquor inspectors have the capacity to follow up and ensure rapid intervention with swift and meaningful consequences for offenders?
Fifth, monitoring compliance of liquor outlet regulations is a state sector responsibility and the state should not be reliant on the liquor industry to fulfil this responsibility given the inherent conflict of interest. That is why excise and other taxes are levied on alcohol. Dependence at this time on liquor industry largesse has the potential to enhance that industry’s ability to influence other policy control measures under consideration in future; and increase the risk that strategies that are evidenced-based, but are likely to have a negative impact on industry sales and profits, are not given due consideration.
For too long SA has had a culture of heavy drinking enabled by an industry in which large sectors have become dependent on this behaviour to either survive or make the profits
Sixth, will industry-funded, community patrollers be unbiased and incorruptible? Or will trying to intervene in the business of the liquor trade put them and their families at risk of being victims of violence?
So where should the government be putting its efforts at this time to stop the spread of Covid-19 facilitated through alcohol consumption, especially heavy drinking, drinking for long periods of time in confined spaces, and to reduce the incidence of alcohol-fueled trauma, which puts pressure on hospital resources?
In areas that are already hotspots, we should be looking to impose earlier closing times for on-consumption outlets, say 6pm or 8pm. In areas that are not yet hotspots, consideration should be given to implementing the kinds of restrictions implemented in Nelson Mandela Bay to prevent them becoming hotspots.
These include stopping liquor sales at on-consumption outlets at 9pm, restricting off-consumption liquor sales Mondays to Thursdays to 10am to 6pm (with possible exemptions for wine farms selling to tourists), and banning “after-tears parties”.
For the whole country, consideration should immediately be given to the following: banning special discounting of prices of alcohol products in marketing campaigns and at off-sales premises; enforcing no drinking in public places, such as at beaches, public swimming pools and street parties; intensifying random breath testing of drivers on our roads; ensuring there is adequate ventilation and spacing of customers in all on-consumption liquor outlets; and increasing police and liquor authority inspections of on-consumption liquor outlets, including those that are unlicensed.
For too long SA has had a culture of heavy drinking enabled by an industry in which large sectors have become dependent on this behaviour to either survive or make the profits their shareholders expect; and enabled by a state sector that, with some exceptions, has not done enough to create and enforce a better controlled regulatory environment.
Two steps urgently needed are to revive the stalled 2017 Liquor Amendment Bill (currently with the department of trade, industry and competition), and to set in place a sentinel alcohol trauma surveillance system across the country monitoring the extent of alcohol-related trauma at selected, large public hospitals via clinical assessment or biological markers.
The former would provide a better road map for managing all aspects of the production, sale and marketing of liquor; and the latter would not only provide good information on the burden of alcohol on the healthcare system, but would also provide an up-to-date barometer of how well we are doing as a country more broadly and in selected jurisdictions in addressing heavy drinking and alcohol-related harm.
• Professors Parry and Matzopoulos are with the SA Medical Research Council, Prof London the University of Cape Town, and Prof Goldstein the University of Witwatersrand.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.