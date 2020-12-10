Pandemic pushes banking regulators into the ring

We live in a rapidly changing world with the pace of change accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Worldwide, people have had to adjust to working, learning and transacting online, virtually overnight. Banking and payments is one of the areas where this shift was most apparent, causing banks and the bodies that regulate them to adapt equally rapidly.

This makes it critical to look at the trends that have emerged since the start of the pandemic and predict how they will continue to affect and drive change in the sector and how it is regulated. Perhaps the most important trend, which has affected banking and payments in particular, is the acceleration of the move to digital financial services.

Even though the shift to digital banking and financial services preceded Covid-19, the pandemic forced banks to close branches — temporarily or permanently — and encourage customers to use their digital platforms. There was also a preference for transacting without cash due to hygiene concerns — for example, merchants and customers preferred to use cards rather than cash for sanitation reasons.

This shone the spotlight on the need for regulation to focus on financial inclusion and consumer protection, and the challenges faced by customers in terms of accessibility, affordability, trust and digital literacy. Consumers had to adapt to using digital platforms quickly and sometimes without proper knowledge, which has made them vulnerable to fraud.

There has been a marked increase in scams targeting consumers who have become financially vulnerable as a result of the constrained economic environment.

SA banks largely played their part in protecting consumers during the pandemic by putting in place policies such as flexibility on loan repayments, providing access to emergency funds through the loan guarantee scheme, ensuring access to banking services by waiving fees on certain accounts or transactions, educating customers on insurance policy exclusions, and warning against scams. However, cunning scammers also intensified their efforts to part people from their hard-earned money — and the number of scams increased exponentially.

The accelerated move to digital as a result of the pandemic means banks will continue to embrace their online journey. Banks continue to invest in technology, reskilling of staff to support evolving business models, data-driven improvements to client experience and broader offerings to customers.

Regulators will need to be agile and responsive to keep pace with these developments, and financial regulation will need to ensure consumer outcomes are being protected, particularly in a digital environment.

Digital literacy levels and access to digital infrastructure — such as smartphones, data and Wi-Fi — are important considerations. A perverse outcome could be that levels of financial inclusion decrease as digital adoption leaves segments of the population excluded or underserved.

A focus for regulators has been on identifying technology solutions and offerings that improve financial inclusion — through the intergovernmental fintech working group’s (IFWG’s) innovation hub, which enables and promotes responsible innovation driven by changes in financial technology (fintech). One of the core goals of the innovation hub is to ensure that innovations in the sector prioritise financial inclusion and consumer protection.

This will become ever more important as fintech solutions and transacting on digital platforms become more prevalent. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) will also monitor trends in the sector on both the uptake and usage of digital services. This will be supported by greater collaboration with financial services providers and among regulatory bodies to prioritise digital literacy and much-needed fraud awareness programmes.

The FSCA will drive consumer education initiatives with banks to ensure the messages sent to customers are tailor-made for specific target markets, as well as to promote a culture of customer-centricity within banks.

• Makhubalo is head if banks & payment providers, and Singh head of market, customer & inclusion research, at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.