Belinda Bozzoli, an academic rooted in the lived experience of the working-class

Her writing was also to bear the imprint of the powerful impact on British left-wing thought in the period of the ideas of the Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci, with his stress on how dominant ideas are built and the key role of intellectuals in creating political leadership or hegemony.

Especially important was Bozzoli’s attendance at the meetings of the Oxford-based History Workshop, which linked the historical research of radical, young, social historians with an attempt to reach out politically to a broader, non-academic audience. All these developments in the UK were connected to the emergence in the 1960s and 1970s of the New Left, combining an anti-capitalist and feminist radicalism with a strong hostility towards the repressive authoritarianism of Soviet neo-Stalinism and its admirers.

Bozzoli’s political views were to change across time, but the focus on lived experience, the fascination with intellectuals and culture, a deep egalitarianism and feminism, and profound suspicion of authoritarianism, were to remain enduring themes in her thought. She also disdained the “normal” academic obsessions with disciplinary turf, practising “inter-disciplinary” thinking before it was fashionable; a professor of sociology with her feet firmly planted on historical ground.

After returning to SA, in 1977 Bozzoli and her husband Charles van Onselen, together with Phil Bonner and a number of others, initiated the Wits History Workshop, which thrives to this day. Following the UK model, the organisation aimed both at dynamic new scholarship and political and educational outreach, and made a big impact in both realms.

The time was one of political foment, in the aftermath of the Soweto uprising. Though there were a number of different political strands in the Workshop, it had a particularly strong affinity with the independent, black trade union group, Fosatu. Through the 1980s, large numbers of trade unionists would arrive on the Wits campus for History Workshop-organised “cultural days”.

Bozzoli’s intellectual work through the 1980s was original, substantial and had a lasting impact on SA intellectual life down to the present day. She was operating, we need to remember, in a context in which much of the oppositional intelligentsia in SA was under the sway of particularly rigid and dogmatic forms of Marxism.

The SACP and large sections of the ANC were strongly influenced by Soviet doctrine with its extremely mechanistic manner of thinking. More independent Marxists did question some of these positions, but tended, analytically, to reduce politics and culture to economic factors, to insist that apartheid could not end without the overthrow of capitalism, and to lay down “correct” lines for politics. From the start, Bozzoli was sceptical about all this.

Bozzoli’s first, 1981, book, based on her University of Sussex thesis, was a study of the rise to social dominance of mining industrialists in SA between the early days of the Rand and the Great Depression. It already showed her sensitivity to issues of culture: drawing on Gramsci, she focused on the cultural role of intellectuals in defining the interests of a new ruling class, and in creating the hegemony of their worldview.

But it was in a series of introductions to edited books from the History Workshop conferences, that Bozzoli laid out her manifesto for a new SA history. Culture and politics, rather than economics in a narrow sense, and the lives of ordinary people, stood at the centre of her vision. She stressed the need to understand the point of view of “factory workers, domestic servants, traders, diggers, the unemployed”.

Like Thompson, she was interested in how labouring people culturally defined their own identities, calling for the historians to tackle township life and “the great unwritten history of the SA working-class”, and emphasising the importance of interviewing people about their life histories.