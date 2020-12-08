CHICAGO TRIBUNE: No more winging it for emotional support animals

When you board a commercial airliner, you know there are certain risks that go with this mode of transportation. You may be placed next to someone with a squalling infant, or the plane may sit on the tarmac for hours waiting for take-off. Most air travellers learn to take these possible outcomes in their stride.

But miniature horses? Turtles? Monkeys? Potbellied pigs? Humans have brought (or tried to bring) all sorts of animals on flights, claiming they are needed for psychological purposes. Between 2016 and 2018 alone, the number of such “emotional support animals” on flights rose by a whopping 81%.

Airlines have tried to get control. Delta Air Lines drew up a voluminous list of critters that are not allowed, which — you will be relieved to know — include goats, pigs, spiders, rats, snakes and lizards. But plenty of beasts have been allowed, and the problems associated with them have multiplied. The Association of Flight Attendants attests that these companions “have been known to bite passengers and flight attendants, urinate, defecate, cause allergic reactions and encroach on the space and comfort zone of other passengers who have purchased tickets”.

Emotional support animals, it should be emphasised, are distinct from service animals — usually canines trained to perform crucial tasks for people with disabilities, such as guiding blind people around obstacles and alerting deaf people to important sounds, such as smoke alarms or doorbells. Emotional support animals are supposed to provide comfort and reassurance to people who need it, but some passengers claim pets as service animals merely because they like having them along or they don’t want to pay a fee to check them as cargo.

Little wonder that last week the US transportation department issued new rules, noting that the proliferation of these creatures has “eroded the public trust in legitimate service animals”. Going forward, US airlines will only be obligated to let passengers bring service dogs — and only dogs — without paying a fee, including “psychiatric service animals”. All non-service animals will henceforth be classified as pets, which their owners may be able to ship as cargo for a fee. /Chicago, December 7

Chicago Tribune