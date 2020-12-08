Opinion

second take

CHICAGO TRIBUNE: No more winging it for emotional support animals

08 December 2020 - 16:18
US airlines will now only be obligated to let passengers bring service dogs — and only dogs — without paying a fee. Picture: REUTERS
US airlines will now only be obligated to let passengers bring service dogs — and only dogs — without paying a fee. Picture: REUTERS

When you board a commercial airliner, you know there are certain risks that go with this mode of transportation. You may be placed next to someone with a squalling infant, or the plane may sit on the tarmac for hours waiting for take-off. Most air travellers learn to take these possible outcomes in their stride.

But miniature horses? Turtles? Monkeys? Potbellied pigs? Humans have brought (or tried to bring) all sorts of animals on flights, claiming they are needed for psychological purposes. Between 2016 and 2018 alone, the number of such “emotional support animals” on flights rose by a whopping 81%.

Airlines have tried to get control. Delta Air Lines drew up a voluminous list of critters that are not allowed, which — you will be relieved to know — include goats, pigs, spiders, rats, snakes and lizards. But plenty of beasts have been allowed, and the problems associated with them have multiplied. The Association of Flight Attendants attests that these companions “have been known to bite passengers and flight attendants, urinate, defecate, cause allergic reactions and encroach on the space and comfort zone of other passengers who have purchased tickets”. 

Emotional support animals, it should be emphasised, are distinct from service animals — usually canines trained to perform crucial tasks for people with disabilities, such as guiding blind people around obstacles and alerting deaf people to important sounds, such as smoke alarms or doorbells. Emotional support animals are supposed to provide comfort and reassurance to people who need it, but some passengers claim pets as service animals merely because they like having them along or they don’t want to pay a fee to check them as cargo. 

Little wonder that last week the US transportation department issued new rules, noting that the proliferation of these creatures has “eroded the public trust in legitimate service animals”. Going forward, US airlines will only be obligated to let passengers bring service dogs — and only dogs — without paying a fee, including “psychiatric service animals”. All non-service animals will henceforth be classified as pets, which their owners may be able to ship as cargo for a fee. /Chicago, December 7

Chicago Tribune

BOSTON GLOBE: Republicans learn the wrong lesson from poll

Georgia secretary of state proposes a solution that lacks a problem: more limiting laws
Opinion
1 day ago

THE FINANCIAL TIMES: Rio Tinto’s Mongolian wild child causing headaches

Ulaanbaatar insists on an independent review of cost jumps that threaten the copper mine’s dividends
Opinion
1 week ago

THE OBSERVER: Aid cuts are no way to advance ‘global Britain’

Boris Johnson plans £4bn cut to overseas aid while allocating £16.5bn to defence
Opinion
2 weeks ago

NEWS & OBSERVER: Slow rot of US public service

Denigration that has been continuing for decades has intensified sharply under Donald Trump
Opinion
2 weeks ago

DENVER POST: Paying the price for Covid mismanagement

Colorado hospitals are full of people seeking treatment and large Thanksgiving gatherings have become illegal
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: No, the virus did not start in China, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: JSE’s underperformance doesn’t make ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s vaccine van
Opinion
4.
BUSI MAVUSO: The year that rudely exposed our ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Step-aside rule dead in the water
Opinion

Related Articles

LEX COLUMN: Danish tax on green farm an envious move?

Opinion

LA TIMES: It’s not ideal, but at least it’s a home

Opinion

NEWS & OBSERVER: Slow rot of US public service

Opinion

DENVER POST: Paying the price for Covid mismanagement

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.