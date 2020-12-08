Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s vaccine van

08 December 2020 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, December 8 2020
Tuesday, December 8 2020

First Covid-19 vaccine to be in SA by mid-2021

The government has paid an initial amount of R327m through the Solidarity Fund for vaccines that will cover 10% of the population
National
14 hours ago

Tito Mboweni: SA has not missed deadline to pay R500m for Covid-19 vaccine

The finance minister says payment to global initiative Covax has to be done by the middle of December
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Why is government not talking to Covid-19 vaccine role players?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the government's response to rolling out a vaccine when it becomes available
National
5 days ago

Human Rights Watch supports SA’s call to scrap Covid-19 patents

HRW says governments have an obligation to ensure the benefits of research funded with public money are shared as widely as possible
National
1 month ago

SA joins measles vaccine trial in Covid-19 fight

Scientists investigate whether proven vaccines against measles, polio and tuberculosis might provide a stopgap measure
National
2 months ago
Monday, December 7 2020
Monday, December 7 2020

