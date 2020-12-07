Chile’s constitutional choice: lessons from SA

The inclusion of welfare entitlements as “rights” in the SA constitution sowed the seeds of much discord and tension. Material benefit is not generated out of thin air. It comes on the back of economic growth and market-generated development. This is a lesson Chile learnt. Yet many South Africans demand that houses, schools and clinics be built for them, and water be provided to them. These are reasonable expectations for any person today, but the fiscal reality in SA cannot be ignored. The taxes the government uses to provide these services and goods are quickly leaving the country because of increasingly socialist economic policy.

Chile is a significantly wealthier country than SA. However, it would do well to not include welfare entitlements as “rights” in its new constitution. Instead, such entitlements can take the form of policy obligations on the government to realise — as and when it has the capacity to do so — not necessarily through a direct check, but also indirectly by creating an economic environment in which the people and enterprises can provide these goods and services for themselves.

Chile must also be careful when structuring its court system. The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in SA is one of our greatest constitutional mistakes. The JSC has made a spectacle of the important task of selecting SA's judges — who, in many ways, wield more power than parliament or the president. In doing so it has allowed race merchants and other hooligan parliamentarians to humiliate and offend jurists simply because they do not subscribe to the same Cold War-era communist fantasies as the politicians do.

This has meant that the brightest judicial minds in SA often do not enter into the nomination process to sit on our superior court benches, as they wish to avoid the nonsensical questions (invariably laden with racial narratives) that will be posed to them in full public light, thus endangering their careers.

Chile should avoid following the same path. Either judges must be selected by the independent legal profession from among its own ranks, or a process closed off from public sensationalism should be created, and the new constitution must oblige parliamentarians to engage only on matters of judicial propriety and philosophy.

A lesson SA can take from Chile is article 1 of the current Chilean constitution, which places the state at the service of the people — not the reverse, as we have in SA, where our president now lectures citizens every two weeks about how we’re misbehaving and not listening to his parental guidance. Article 1 specifically protects the autonomy of “intermediate groups”, such as the family and civil society, from unwarranted state interference. This is severely lacking in SA, where the government is increasingly stepping into this parental role and interfering in private affairs. Chile's article 1 must be kept and entrenched.

There are, no doubt, many more lessons Chile can learn from SA's constitutional experiment. The most important, though, is that Chileans do not undo the prosperity they have achieved through a policy environment friendly to entrepreneurship and enterprise. It is imperative that they avoid going down the populist route of socialism and rent-seeking.

South Africans know what happens when the government considers itself responsible for “caring” for citizens, rather than its proper role of protecting their rights: poverty, corruption, and ever-decreasing room for individual initiative. In a world of increasing, and potentially destructive, populism, Chile must hold fast as the leading light of liberty in South America.

• Van Staden is head of legal (policy & research) at the Free Market Foundation. He is the author of The constitution and the Rule of Law: An Introduction.