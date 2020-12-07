Opinion

CARTOON: Step-aside rule dead in the water

07 December 2020 - 05:03 brandan reynolds
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Corruption in ANC and government in focus

Issue of stepping down has rocked the ANC as Ace Magashule plans to stay in his post despite being formally charged in a corruption case
Politics
16 hours ago

High noon for Ace Magashule as top ANC committee mulls his fate

The party’s handling of the matter will speak volumes about its commitment to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform and anticorruption agenda
National
3 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: The ANC ‘leaves it to conscience’ of members – since it doesn’t have any

It will never implement its decision that suspect leaders need to step aside from positions in the party or the government
Opinion
1 week ago

Ace Magashule says he will not be removed as ANC secretary-general

With an ANC decision for members to automatically step down if facing criminal charges not yet rubber-stamped, Magashule says only the ‘branches of ...
National
3 weeks ago

Ace Magashule’s arrest could unleash fresh Zuma-era factional battles in ANC

The arrest warrant relates to the R255m asbestos audit contract in the Free State
National
3 weeks ago
