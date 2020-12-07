A small chance to save a national asset, SA’s steel industry

With the president’s third investment conference concluded, SA’s role as the gateway to Africa is being emphasised as part of a concerted effort to restart the economy after the double whammy of Covid-19 on top of years of lacklustre growth. Yet the SA steel industry, which is crucial to fulfilling our undoubted economic potential, is teetering on the brink of catastrophe. It can still be saved, but the clock is ticking.

Specifically, we are on the brink of losing an important part of the steel value chain responsible for beneficiating the hot-rolled coil product produced by primary producer Arcelor Mittal SA. Not, one might have thought, a development that would support efforts to retain existing foreign direct investment and attract new investors.

Before explaining how this came to pass, let us remind ourselves how central steel is to any economy. It is an essential component for industry generally, and for any infrastructure. As a result, the steel industry creates jobs across the entire economy, not just in its own backyard.

Research by Oxford Economics shows that for every dollar of value added within the steel industry a further $2.50 of value is added by companies that supply services to the industry — and then there is the value created by the companies that use steel. Steelmaking remains a strategic industry for SA, representing 1.5% of the country’s GDP and accounting for about 190,000 jobs.

In short, a vibrant, innovative and competitive steel industry is a genuine national asset. Yet if urgent action is not taken we will certainly soon lose important role players within the SA steel ecosystem. We should remember, too, that “beneficiation” is frequently touted as something to be pursued in the name of economic revitalisation and job creation.

The case in point is Duferco Steel Processing, which was established as a hot-roll coil beneficiation facility close to Arcelor Mittal’s Saldanha Works steel plant. It is a 50% joint venture between the Industrial Development Corporation and Switzerland-based Duferco International Trading. For 21 years a close, symbiotic relationship existed between Saldanha Works and Duferco, and the latter established a large international, and subsequently local, client base using the hot-rolled coils produced by Duferco, as envisaged by the Competition Tribunal. The positive effect on the local and national economies was important, in line with the global figures quoted above.

The problem began when Arcelor Mittal closed Saldanha Works in early 2020. This was its most modern hot-rolled coil plant, and a convenient 3km away from Duferco. Not only were 1,000 direct jobs lost, but another 1,800 to 2,200 indirect jobs from supporting activities as well. The impact on Duferco was existential; the plant now had to rely on Arcelor Mittal’s ageing Vanderbijlpark plant, 1,400km away, for the supply of raw material. Aside from the added transport costs, this plant did not provide the reliable supply of product required by Duferco, affecting its operations and ability to supply customers.

Rerollers could theoretically import the raw material but since 2017 this has been subject to “safeguard duties”, in addition to normal customs duties, designed to protect Arcelor Mittal. In return, Arcelor Mittal was bound to adhere to certain conditions, among which were to preserve jobs, not close any plants and become internationally competitive — conditions it has failed to meet. The duty on imported steel makes it uneconomical and in effect means Duferco runs at a loss.

The closing of Saldanha Works represents a fundamental structural change to the supply of hot-rolled coil steel in the SA market. Despite its best efforts, Duferco has been unable to secure a viable continuation of supply from Arcelor Mittal for raw material to sustain its operations. Without urgent intervention by the government SA’s downstream industry is almost guaranteed to suffer great harm, caused by a single source of supply with unpredictable reliability and no feasible alternative.

A further complicating factor is that Arcelor Mittal has its own downstream operations, making it both supplier and competitor in the downstream sector.

To find a way out of this impasse, Duferco filed an urgent application with the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) in July to request a rebate on the customs and safeguard duties on imported hot-rolled coils to enable it to access this essential raw material at competitive prices. This would allow Duferco to operate sustainably.

The need for urgency was driven by the fact that importing requires a two- to three-month lead time. Unless a practical, easy-to-administer rebate is launched very soon the downstream steel sector will be gradually strangled. The next step, for Duferco at least, is to reduce its operations, resulting in more job losses in the Saldanha Bay area, which is still reeling from the loss of Saldanha Works. This is just the first step towards a complete restructuring of Duferco in an effort to avoid total closure. Safal Steel would be likely to follow suit.

Another irony is that these job losses will occur in an area into which the government is pumping billions in a bid to create jobs. There seems to be disconnect between reality on the ground and the government’s vision of greater private-sector investment and job creation.

The job losses would be bad enough, but perhaps even more severe is the loss of economic capacity, which will not be easily replaced. Efficient markets require competition, and when innovative rerollers such as Duferco disappear our local steel industry will become less effective. SA’s deindustrialisation leads not only to the loss of companies but also of skills and capital, both of which will migrate to where they can be used.

We saw this happen when our larger construction companies went to the wall. If that happens to our rerollers, it’s not just the steel industry that will suffer — it will place our chances of economic recovery in jeopardy. SA’s attractiveness as an investment destination would be reduced, with an inevitable effect on both existing and potential investment.

The opportunity to save our rerollers and what is left of our steel industry remains open a tiny sliver: we implore the government to listen.

• Sanges is MD of Duferco Steel Processing.