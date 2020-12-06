MERVYN KING: The Covid-19 downturn really is different, as should be its fiscal policy approaches

When restrictions are lifted, new patterns of spending will emerge, and businesses will need time to learn and adjust. Some reallocation of resources will surely be needed — but today the scale of that shift is impossible to judge. The UK government shouldn’t impede the process by maintaining support for too long, nor allow companies that may have a viable future to fail now by ending support too early. Easy to say, hard to do. Until it’s clear which companies can thrive in the future, the sensible course is to keep options open and withdraw support cautiously.

For now, this means very large budget deficits and rising public debt. Some argue that big tax increases will eventually be necessary to restore the public finances, and the UK treasury is planning tough future measures. Whether these will, in fact, be necessary is not an issue of principle: it depends entirely on the circumstances.

Two factors will decide the matter: first, the budget deficit once Covid-19 has abated and the economy has returned to some semblance of normality; second, the interest rate at which the government can borrow. On both counts, things have changed since the financial crisis of a decade ago.

Prudent management of public finances meant that the major industrialised countries entered the Covid-19 crisis with primary deficits (excluding interest payments) much lower than 10 years before. In the UK, for example, the primary deficit in 2019 was 0.8% of output. The fiscal position was even stronger in Germany and Canada, though weaker in Japan and the US.

If Covid-19 causes no lasting damage to the economy’s productive capacity, and if public spending returns to its pre-coronavirus path, budget deficits will fall back to low levels. And if governments can borrow at interest rates below the growth rate of nominal output then the ratio of debt to output will fall slowly but steadily without further fiscal tightening. It would take time for the ratio to return to its pre-pandemic level, but what matters is that the trajectory is downward.

How realistic are those assumptions? In the UK, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has analysed three scenarios for the impact of the disease on long-run potential output, or “scarring” — a reduction in potential output of zero, 3% and 6%. Press and commentators concentrated on the central case of 3%, but the OBR didn’t claim to know which of these numbers was likely to be correct and didn’t present any evidence on the point.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest world economic outlook also talked about possible lasting damage to potential output, mentioning factors such as firm closures, exit of discouraged workers from the labour force, and mismatched resources. Again, none of these factors need be permanent.

The OBR and IMF reports both show that the debt-output ratio is sensitive to assumptions about the long-run impact of the virus on potential output — something that, for the time being, can only be guessed. Committing now to a fiscal consolidation that pre-judges the issue would be an error.

What about interest rates? At the moment, they’re unprecedentedly low in real terms. In the UK the 30-year yield on index-linked gilts is less than minus 2%. In the US, the real yield on 30-year government bonds is roughly minus 0.4%. And markets are evidently expecting this to continue for a long while. Borrowing now at such rates, well below even the most pessimistic estimates of long-run growth, would be wise.

If the permanent scarring from Covid-19 is small, higher taxes won’t be needed to restore the public finances. They might be needed to finance future public spending higher than the pre-pandemic path, but that’s another matter. The surge in public borrowing and debt due to Covid-19 is no immediate cause for concern. This time really is different.

Bloomberg