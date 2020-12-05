Why Africa needs a Southeast Asia-type of renewal

Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar are growing strongly as well. And another success story is nearby Bangladesh; though typically counted as part of South Asia, it’s enjoying a growth spurt that looks very similar to that of its neighbours to the southeast.

By some measures, Bangladesh is now richer than its giant neighbour India, whose economy has stumbled in the last few years.

It’s important to remember that all of these are still poor countries. Even after adjusting for local prices, they’re nowhere near as rich as a developed country such as South Korea.

Even if they can sustain their current robust rates of growth, these countries won’t reach developed-country status until about mid-century. And that will entail other huge challenges, especially environmental ones; in addition to rising carbon emissions, Southeast Asia is already a major source of oceanic plastic waste.

Still, an entire region growing like gangbusters is an incredible accomplishment, and demonstrates the success of decolonisation and globalisation. That leads to the next big question: How did they do it?

The simple answer is that Southeast Asian countries are developing in much the same way other countries did decades or centuries earlier — by making stuff. The basic pattern is now well-known. First a country shifts people from farms to cities, to make cheap items such as clothing, toys, furniture and fabric. Then it moves up the value chain to electronics and car parts.

Indonesia, the industrialisation of which stalled after the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, is the exception, though it still does a fair amount of manufacturing.

But that simple answer is unsatisfying. Which policies allowed these countries to jump into the global manufacturing chain? Someday, economic historians might offer in-depth studies that reveal that all the Southeast Asian countries enacted very similar measures all at once. Or maybe they were all just in the right place at the right time.

Economic agglomeration

As China’s wages and other costs have soared, multinational companies have gone looking for newer, cheaper sources of manufactured goods. Southeast Asian countries had cheap wages and were located near China, requiring minimal geographic relocation of shipping routes and personnel. Rich countries such as Japan, Taiwan and South Korea already had strong ties to many of these countries, and could act as both sources of investment and markets for Southeast Asian goods. Like the proverbial flock of geese, manufacturers and retailers simply moved to where it made sense to move.

This also fits with the theory of economic agglomeration, which suggests that regions develop one by one instead of all at the same time. As Asia has become the world’s economic centre, the entire region has eventually reaped the benefits.

And that’s a frustrating thing for Africa to hear. Located far from booming Asia, Africa may have to wait its turn to be the next manufacturing hotspot. And there are no industrialised rich nations in Africa to help kick-start its development — no equivalent of Japan or Singapore. That’s not to say no manufacturing will be done in Africa; investment in it is growing, especially from China. But it’s still a trickle instead of a flood.

What Africa might need is its own Japan — a pioneering country that can industrialise first, and then invest in the rest of the continent. That country might be Ghana, which has strong institutions, political stability, and good education and literacy. While Africa might have to wait a while to follow in Southeast Asia’s footsteps, that shouldn’t prevent individual African countries from trying hard to industrialise on their own.

Bloomberg