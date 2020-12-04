CARTOON: Tale of two governments

Spot gold and US futures rise amid optimism over a US fiscal stimulus deal
Farce over the public sector wage increase would be funny if it was not so tragic
Alcohol sales will be limited in Nelson Mandela Bay while there was relief in the Western Cape as expected restrictions were not imposed
The DA says the ATM, which tabled the motion, is a faction of the ANC representing secretary-general Ace Magashule
Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villers talks to Business Day TV about the reason retirement savings are under pressure in SA
The comment by Kuben Naidoo comes after the recent debacle around exchange controls due to a Bank circular
The executive director of Just Share has been at the forefront of pressuring companies over climate change
The eastern European countries are opposed to the rule-of-law conditions attached to the pandemic aid package
Shareholders approve interest free loans for English Football League lower division clubs hit by Covid-19 pandemic
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong go to jail, Iran buries Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Ethiopian refugees in camps, Nehawu members protest and more
