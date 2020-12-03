CARTOON: Boris the Coronaslayer

The all share gained 1.34% and the top 40 1.36% with platinum miners rising 5.38%
Thursday, December 3 2020
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the government's response to rolling out a vaccine when it becomes available
The DA says the ATM, which tabled the motion, is a faction of the ANC representing secretary-general Ace Magashule
The tech company cuts debt and losses but will only consider acquisitions after further tightening
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Jan Pilbauer, CEO at BankservAfrica
The executive director of Just Share has been at the forefront of pressuring companies over climate change
Austria imposes limits on ski season and Italy bans midnight mass and extended family gatherings at Christmas
After saddling only seven winners this season, she will be hoping for better fortune in 2021
Discovery may dramatically speed up discovery of new drugs
