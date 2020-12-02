WANDILE SIHLOBO: Boosting production of small value chains will ensure local is lekker
02 December 2020 - 14:39
The government is drafting a localisation strategy as part of measures underpinning its economic reconstruction and recovery plan. The agriculture, food & beverages sector has accounted for about 8% of SA’s annual imports over the past five years, an average value of $6.5bn. This makes it a worthwhile sector to be explored in promoting localisation.
The top 10 products on the import list account for 46% of all agriculture, food and beverages imports. These are rice (7%), poultry (7%), wheat (6%), alcohol (5%), sugar cane (5%), palm oil (4%), beer from malt (4%), protein concentrates (3%), sunflower oil (3%) and unspecified animal foods (2%). ..
