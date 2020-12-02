SA must move to smart mining technology for productivity and safety

The post-coronavirus mining industry will need to emphasise input cost containment, productivity and efficiency increases, and stay the course on the road to zero harm as part of a health and safety initiative for mineworkers.

Digitalisation, particularly through smart mining, offers great value and opportunity for recovery and to turn this sector around. Smart mining leverages digitalisation of keys assets throughout the supply chain system, from sourcing to processing, moving and marketing products.

Smart mines elicit smart, connected devices, which allow organisations to make better decisions in real time with multiple benefits, from improved workforce safety to increased data protection, enhanced efficiency and productivity across the value chain, a reduction in installation and monitoring costs. Such smart mines have already begun to revolutionise mining operations for several companies and many will continue to benefit as they invest in the digitalisation wave.

SA has some of the highest mining input costs in the world. Gold mining is the most expensive per ounce in the world, exceeding $1,000 as early as 2018, largely attributable to rising labour, water, electricity, transport and storage costs, according to Reuters-owned consultancy GFMS. The Minerals Council SA estimated that input costs in the mining sector rose 7.6% in 2019, almost three percentage points higher than the national average.

The quality of the telecoms connectivity infrastructure in mining towns will need additional emphasis in the spectrum and broader infrastructure rollout as automation technologies in mines require reliable connectivity bandwidth and speeds. The devices used in mines require this connectivity in pursuit of better on-site communication, coverage, information accuracy and reliability, and low latency in running sensors and remote-controlled machines.

Ericsson ran a connectivity (5G) pilot project for the Boliden Aitik mine and found the implementation of automated and remote-controlled drill rigs could increase operating hours from 5,000 to 7,000 a year. Aitik is deemed one of the world’s most efficient open-pit copper mines, located in the north of Sweden. It is now embarking on a large scale automation plan leveraging the Ericsson partnership and technology.

For mines to derive benefits from fully autonomous, remote controlled equipment they need to have high performance communications. The communication system currently used in mines is Wi-Fi, which can only handle simple, repetitive tasks in automation and provide “acceptable” coverage and performance, which limits the addition of other automated machines.

Mobile communications could potentially provide fully remote monitoring and also include high bandwidth and low latency requirements; allow for the implementation of many other autonomous and remotely controlled machines with different control systems of different brands; have the ability to handle an ever-changing production environment and geography; give greater visibility of all corners of the mine where staff or machinery could potentially be located; and offer tracking and co-ordinating mobile equipment within one communication network.

The Shandong Energy Group, a state-owned Chinese mining company, has already deployed the first privately owned 5G network for its coal mine operations. The network delivers faster transmission within the mine, “reaching less than 20 milliseconds”.

The telecoms infrastructure rollout and spectrum auctions and release are clearly a sizeable opportunity to re-imagine growth for local miners, and its effective implementation could unlock cost containment and productivity gains for the mining companies and open more room for technology-led investments in the sector.

• Skenjana is chief economist and Phuravhathu an associate at IQbusiness.