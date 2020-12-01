Opinion

WATCH: SA focuses on innovation capability

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the country's ability to elevate innovation onto the international stage

01 December 2020
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

For the first time in SA’s history, technology and innovation incubated in SA’s universities are being commercialised, creating a significant economic, investment and job creation opportunity for the country and elevating the country’s innovation capability onto the international stage.

Michel Avery speaks to Wayne Stocks, partner and fund manager for the University Technology Fund; Thiru Pather, investment principal for the SA SME Fund; Anita Nel of the University of Stellenbosch; and Belinda Shaw, CEO and founder of Cape Bio Pharms, about the missing piece of the technology transfer puzzle.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the country's ability to elevate innovation onto the international stage.

