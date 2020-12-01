CARTOON: Mayor Makhubo’s strings attached

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Even loyalist Cosatu has seen the light, realising workers would lose out from funding ailing SOEs from their pensions
Full bench says they were of the view that the public protector had failed to establish any of the requirements for interim relief
Eric Motloung elected in third attempt after acrimonious earlier votes were abandoned
Long slog to get debt losses back on target, says CFO Arno Daehnke
Economists warn marginal increase is not a sign of sustained recovery
The executive director of Just Share has been at the forefront of pressuring companies over climate change
Research shows infections fell 30% during the unpopular second national Covid-19 lockdown
Captain Quinton de Kock says the team are bound to improve and results will start showing with more play
Millions of us were living with this curse before the pandemic. How can we break it?
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.