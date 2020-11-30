Opinion

LEX COLUMN

LEX COLUMN: Push to increase financial literacy

30 November 2020 - 15:59
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Ignorance on money matters is costly and divisive. In the US, academics have attributed as much as two fifths of wealth inequality in retirement to differences in financial knowledge. A Catch 22 applies. The chances of becoming financially literate are lower for those who start off poor.

Citizens of richer countries are more likely to be financially savvy. Within countries, it is also the case that more advantaged students outperform their peers, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) research based on a computerised test of 15-year-old students’ knowledge, skills and attitudes.

The finding is hardly surprising. Citizens of richer countries are more likely to have bank accounts, familiarising them with some financial concepts. Larger sums are spent on their education. More advantaged students have better reading and writing skills.

These are hugely important for financial literacy, accounting for 80% of the variation in students’ performance. Yet disadvantage should not be destiny. There is a big push to improve financial know-how, including a move by the Financial Times to set up a charitable foundation.

Education about money in schools can help. Spanish youngsters became more patient savers after a 10-hour personal finance course. It needs to be done well. After England introduced statutory financial education in secondary schools in 2014 it appeared to have little impact. Adding a pound sign to a mathematics question does not, in itself, develop young people’s money management skills, MPs later complained.

Some countries, notably Estonia, punch well above their weight. The average performance there was higher than countries like Australia and the US, even though per capita income was lower. Almost a fifth of its students — double the international average — could analyse complex financial products.

That is not by chance. Estonia takes financial education seriously, with a “national money month” of lessons. Teachers get special courses and mentoring clubs. To educate others about money, the argument goes, you need to be able to manage your own. /London, November 28

© Financial Times 2020

THE LEX COLUMN: A Musk-have purchase

Tesla's admission to the S&P 500 benchmark on December 21 is going to shake things up
Opinion
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: UK lockdown: the great equity wipeout

The outlook for business is grim as England prepares to follow France and Germany into national lockdown
Opinion
3 weeks ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Bullish corporations at odds with Covid-19 resurgence

Record numbers of companies are beating profit expectations, with many upgrading earnings forecasts
Opinion
4 weeks ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Ghana’s gold equity release smart but delicate

Emerging markets more than ever need to secure funds without recourse to expensive capital markets
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Global reasons for keeping SAA grounded and ...
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Inept Treasury trips up with ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Public service salary cuts will resolve ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Public policy issue makes ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Pressure eases on biggest lenders
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Health misinformation pollutes the web, with consequences for all

Life

Reserve Bank of India reaches one-million Twitter followers

World / Asia

The FSCA advocates for the wellbeing of financial customers through fair ...

Companies / Financial Services

Pandemic exposes the expectation gap between clients and financial services

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.