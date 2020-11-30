LEX COLUMN: Push to increase financial literacy

Ignorance on money matters is costly and divisive. In the US, academics have attributed as much as two fifths of wealth inequality in retirement to differences in financial knowledge. A Catch 22 applies. The chances of becoming financially literate are lower for those who start off poor.

Citizens of richer countries are more likely to be financially savvy. Within countries, it is also the case that more advantaged students outperform their peers, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) research based on a computerised test of 15-year-old students’ knowledge, skills and attitudes.

The finding is hardly surprising. Citizens of richer countries are more likely to have bank accounts, familiarising them with some financial concepts. Larger sums are spent on their education. More advantaged students have better reading and writing skills.

These are hugely important for financial literacy, accounting for 80% of the variation in students’ performance. Yet disadvantage should not be destiny. There is a big push to improve financial know-how, including a move by the Financial Times to set up a charitable foundation.

Education about money in schools can help. Spanish youngsters became more patient savers after a 10-hour personal finance course. It needs to be done well. After England introduced statutory financial education in secondary schools in 2014 it appeared to have little impact. Adding a pound sign to a mathematics question does not, in itself, develop young people’s money management skills, MPs later complained.

Some countries, notably Estonia, punch well above their weight. The average performance there was higher than countries like Australia and the US, even though per capita income was lower. Almost a fifth of its students — double the international average — could analyse complex financial products.

That is not by chance. Estonia takes financial education seriously, with a “national money month” of lessons. Teachers get special courses and mentoring clubs. To educate others about money, the argument goes, you need to be able to manage your own. /London, November 28

© Financial Times 2020