Opinion

CARTOON: Tax collection on the skids

30 November 2020 - 05:06 brandan reynolds
Monday, November 30 2020
Monday, November 30 2020

Civil society backs Edward Kieswetter on more funds for Sars

Civil society rallies behind  Kieswetter after  underfunded budget was slashed in the medium-term budget policy statement as part of deep cuts
National
16 hours ago

TELITA SNYCKERS: Sars is all motherhood and apple pie when all we really want is transparency

While Sars’s annual reporting is relatively meticulous, there are many little foxes in that vineyard that hide behind blank pages
Opinion
1 week ago

Treasury is pulling the red carpet for investors from under their feet

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is clawing back some incentives, while others are being rendered ineffective
Opinion
2 weeks ago

WATCH: How Sars will increase revenue collection

SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Business Day TV
National
3 weeks ago

Growth is the best way to fix SA’s fiscal problems, says Edward Kieswetter

Ongoing efforts to rebuild and modernise the revenue service will also help stabilise the state’s fiscal outlook, he says
Economy
3 weeks ago
Friday, November 27 2020
Friday, November 27 2020

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Global reasons for keeping SAA grounded and ...
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Inept Treasury trips up with ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Public service salary cuts will resolve ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
PETER BRUCE: The two faces of Tito, each as ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Pressure eases on biggest lenders
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.