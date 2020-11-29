Why keeping money in SA shares might not be a silly idea

A quick looks tells us no. From the end of 1996 until end-August 2020, FTSE/JSE all share index (Alsi) returns matched the MSCI world index almost exactly in rand terms, at 13% per annum vs 13.1%. And from end-August 1999 until end-August 2020, the Alsi outperformed the MSCI world by 2.9% per annum. It is more recently, from March 31 2009 (the low point for global equities during the financial crisis) until end-August 2020, that the Alsi has lagged the MSCI world, underperforming by 5.8% per annum. That is why we feel so despondent.

So the facts show that SA has in the past offered exemplary returns. Could it do so again? We now find ourselves in a similar situation as in late 1999 in terms of relative market valuations. With a price-book value ratio of about 1.7 times, the Alsi has been offering a 40% discount compared with that of the MSCI world at 2.7 times. The relative 12-month forward price-earnings valuations have showed a discount of almost 50%. This suggests analysts expect a far more favourable environment for developed markets, whereas much pessimism sits in SA valuations. The distribution of potential return outcomes from this starting point favours SA.

This is not a guarantee that local equities will outperform developed markets, or even that returns will be high vs their history on an absolute basis. However, it certainly challenges the notion that there is nothing on offer for investors in SA equities. Investors can seek to justify the current Alsi valuation on the basis of poor fundamentals, a hollowing out of our industrial capacity, institutionalised graft, and policy paralysis that prevents much-needed economic transformation and reform.

It is almost impossible to buy an asset with a good story at a cheap price, and recognise that the narrative now has to change from “SA equities have always been rubbish” to one in which it is understood that they have done well long term but now one has formed a view that this history isn’t going to repeat. Then ask: “How hard do I want to back my view of the future relative to anyone else’s; why do I think I am better at forecasting the future than the market?”

Placing all your eggs into the hard-currency basket, against what the valuations suggest and on the back of a view, is a big call.

• Knee is chief investment officer at Prudential.