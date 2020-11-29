Why keeping money in SA shares might not be a silly idea
There is a narrative among some investors that holding local assets has been a disaster for SA investors, even over multidecade periods, and that now is the time to save whatever crumbs are left and move everything into the safety of hard-currency assets.
How can this have happened? Investment theory suggests higher-risk emerging markets should deliver a risk premium over their developed peers in the longer term, albeit with a bumpier ride. But SA has failed to reach its growth potential, they say. While Asian markets roared ahead after the late 1990s crisis, SA struggled, bar a few brief years in the mid-noughties when a commodity and credit bubble delivered a decent 5% real return only to find that it had all been borrowed from the future.
The cracks emerged post the global financial crisis, and over the ensuing decade they widened to chasms into which investment and consumption plans were quietly discarded and what was left staggered forward, weighed down by the millstone of widespread corruption. What hope is there then for the future?
What is not envisaged in the final chapter of this narrative is SA benefiting from economic absolution, a wiping clean of the slate and a period of long-awaited renewal. SA assets are doomed to underperform, companies to struggle to generate decent earnings growth, and bonds to face the inevitable march into the jaws of default.
But is this story fact or fiction? And is the outlook as predetermined as this bleak narrative suggests? We need to be circumspect about relying on our emotions regarding investment decisions; humans are poor judges of facts because our emotions colour our interpretations and recollections of the past.
Recent poor experiences can receive disproportionate attention that blurs prior history. Our feeling is that things are really bad now, they must always have been like this and are therefore likely to continue forever into the future. SA investors have undoubtedly had a grim time of it more recently, but is this a full and fair exposition of history?
This suggests analysts expect a far more favourable environment for developed markets, whereas much pessimism sits in SA valuations
A quick looks tells us no. From the end of 1996 until end-August 2020, FTSE/JSE all share index (Alsi) returns matched the MSCI world index almost exactly in rand terms, at 13% per annum vs 13.1%. And from end-August 1999 until end-August 2020, the Alsi outperformed the MSCI world by 2.9% per annum. It is more recently, from March 31 2009 (the low point for global equities during the financial crisis) until end-August 2020, that the Alsi has lagged the MSCI world, underperforming by 5.8% per annum. That is why we feel so despondent.
So the facts show that SA has in the past offered exemplary returns. Could it do so again? We now find ourselves in a similar situation as in late 1999 in terms of relative market valuations. With a price-book value ratio of about 1.7 times, the Alsi has been offering a 40% discount compared with that of the MSCI world at 2.7 times. The relative 12-month forward price-earnings valuations have showed a discount of almost 50%. This suggests analysts expect a far more favourable environment for developed markets, whereas much pessimism sits in SA valuations. The distribution of potential return outcomes from this starting point favours SA.
This is not a guarantee that local equities will outperform developed markets, or even that returns will be high vs their history on an absolute basis. However, it certainly challenges the notion that there is nothing on offer for investors in SA equities. Investors can seek to justify the current Alsi valuation on the basis of poor fundamentals, a hollowing out of our industrial capacity, institutionalised graft, and policy paralysis that prevents much-needed economic transformation and reform.
It is almost impossible to buy an asset with a good story at a cheap price, and recognise that the narrative now has to change from “SA equities have always been rubbish” to one in which it is understood that they have done well long term but now one has formed a view that this history isn’t going to repeat. Then ask: “How hard do I want to back my view of the future relative to anyone else’s; why do I think I am better at forecasting the future than the market?”
Placing all your eggs into the hard-currency basket, against what the valuations suggest and on the back of a view, is a big call.
• Knee is chief investment officer at Prudential.
