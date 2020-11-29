Opinion TIM HARFORD: Why we should celebrate rather than criticise Christmas newsletters It conveys information about your life to someone you rarely see but who you hope might care BL PREMIUM

In these polarised times one truth can be relied upon to unite the British commentariat: Christmas letters are ghastly. Writing in Country Life magazine, Kit Hesketh-Harvey advised being “alert enough to shake the card out directly over the recycling bin”.

The late Simon Hoggart collected the most execrable family newsletters he could harvest from readers of The Guardian and published them for the world’s amusement. Punctuation pundit Lynne Truss composed “revenge” letters, sending up the vanity and vacuity of it all...