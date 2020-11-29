Global reasons for keeping SAA grounded and adopting open skies policy

One of these three, Qatar Airways, upped its game recently. A critical development took place in Africa just before the lockdowns set in: Qatar bought a 60% stake in Rwanda’s new Bugesera International Airport at Kigali and a 49% stake in RwandAir. Qatar’s vision is to turn Kigali into its African hub, thus putting enormous pressure on any airline operating a similar strategy. It may even force Addis Ababa-based Ethiopian Airlines to scale back its vision of being Africa’s regional airline. Furthermore, OR Tambo International Airport’s claim to being Africa’s efficient transit hub is now moot: Kigali, Addis Ababa or even Nairobi are more centrally located to fulfil this role.

Qatar is a member of the Oneworld Alliance, the only airline of the Gulf trio in such an alliance. Throughout 2020 it has heavily supported its fellow alliance members. It increased its shareholding in IAG — owner of British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus — to 25%, loaned money to LatAm and offered to stand behind Cathay Pacific if asked. In both the latter airlines it already has a 10% shareholding. It also owns 5% in China Southern, now the world’s largest airline.

Flight routes

Qatar has, in the time of Covid-19, used this downtime to cement a global network that is arguably second to none. And here in SA, Qatar has the strongest partner: Comair-British Airways, a Oneworld affiliate. Comair — with a solid Southern Africa network — is resuming flights on December 9. (Qatar also has interline agreements with Safair and Airlink.) Any newcomer to the Southern African skies would therefore be taking on a very powerful global-cum-local incumbent.

In the year ahead, as air travel returns to normal, expect the airline industry to be hypercompetitive, with ultra-low fares offered as players fight to rebuild market shares. This is reason enough for the SA government not to rush into investing in a new airline: during the latter’s critical launch period, it would be very constrained regarding what flight routes it could operate profitably.

An alternative option is for SA to adopt an “open skies” policy with the express intention of repairing the domestic tourism industry. In the next two years, rebuilding our tourism footprint globally will be a far more important — far more job-rich — objective than reviving a national air carrier. A new carrier’s success could only be achieved if ticket prices to and from SA were high. Not only is that unlikely, but if achieved it would restrict tourist arrival numbers. Let a Qatar or Turkish deal with that complex pricing algorithm: the surest way to get air-ticket prices down and tourist arrivals up is to promote intense competition among those airlines flying to SA as part of an “open skies” policy.

And if the promotion of employment of SA aircrew was a sub-objective, one might set a quota for any crew of an aircraft flying to SA to be made up of a certain number of SA citizens. Emirates and Qatar probably meet such a requirement already.

Any new airline set up by the SA government would be like a baby springbok entering a cave full of hungry lions. It is a story that is unlikely to end well.

• Power is strategist at Ninety One.