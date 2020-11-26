Green shoots are emerging in SA as the state and the private sector work together

SA’s reform agenda is gaining traction at a time when investor sentiment towards emerging markets is improving. While risks remain, this could mark a turning point for an economy that has struggled to record meaningful growth since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

The Covid-19 crisis has taken a severe toll on the SA economy and labour market. Standard Bank expects GDP will contract 8.5% this year before partially recovering in 2021, with growth of 4.5%. The country will most likely only be back at 2019 output levels in 2023.

The jobs market faces a slightly longer recovery period — we believe it will take at least five years to recoup the roughly 1.5-million jobs that have been lost in the formal sector alone.

While Covid-19 has been a major setback, green shoots are emerging, and building blocks have been put in place to support a healthier long-term economic growth trajectory.

For one, government’s reform drive is taking shape. Significant progress has been made with regards to the rebuilding of key institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks and Sars.

Second, the economic recovery plan presented by the president has the backing of a social compact. The consensus between the government, business and labour on the way forward gives the strategy legitimacy and paves the way for its implementation. The recognition that the private sector will need to play a key role in funding infrastructure projects and in driving the recovery plan is a step in the right direction.

There are already early signs that the infrastructure drive is materialising, with some notable road upgrade contracts having been awarded in recent weeks.

The private sector’s participation in the infrastructure programme will naturally be informed by expectations for aggregate demand. Encouragingly, there are a number of tailwinds that should support aggregate demand in the months and years ahead.