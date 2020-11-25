FINANCIAL TIMES: West has emboldened Egypt’s ruthless regime

After a seven-year campaign to crush any form of critical debate, the Egyptian regime has again stepped up its ruthless offensive against civil society, arresting three senior members of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, the country’s most prominent human rights organisation.

Their apparent crime was to host a meeting of 13 Western diplomats, including the ambassadors of Germany and France and the number two from the British embassy, to discuss human rights.

In other words, they were doing their jobs. All three, including Gasser Abdel-Razek, EIPR’s executive director, have been accused of terrorism-related crimes and spreading false news. If this were not so tragic, it would be laughable; Abdel-Razek is a secular, respected human rights campaigner.

Yet this has been the regime’s modus operandi since Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a former military chief, seized power in a 2013 coup that ousted Mohamed Morsi, the Muslim Brotherhood leader who was the country’s first democratically elected president.

Tens of thousands of people accused of having connections to the Islamist movement, which Sisi declared a terrorist organisation, languish in jails. But the crackdown spread far deeper, with scores of secular activists, academics, bloggers, journalists and business people imprisoned. They are often charged with terrorism-related crimes and spend two years or more in pretrial detention.

At any hint of protest, whether against the regime or over economic grievances, hundreds are rounded up. The press is muzzled. Entities linked to security agencies have taken over independent broadcasters. There is not even a facade of democracy.

Yet rarely has there has been more than a murmur of protest from Western states. Rather, Sisi is courted by all the major powers. President Donald Trump described him as his “favourite dictator” and Egypt receives about $1.3bn in annual US military support. France, which also sells arms to Egypt, views Sisi as an ally in the campaign against Islamist extremism. The EU is Egypt’s biggest trade partner.

This is one area where US president-elect Joe Biden could quickly reverse some of the damage done to the US’s global standing under the Trump administration. It is time the US and its European partners used their leverage with Cairo to take a stand against the abuses. /London, November 23

© Financial Times 2020