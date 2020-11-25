Opinion

CARTOON: SA’s xenophobia scourge

25 November 2020 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, November 25 2020
Wednesday, November 25 2020

JUSTICE MALALA: What are these secrets foreigners have that South Africans don’t?

By targeting immigrants, Gauteng politicians are scratching their bums while a runaway train is bearing down on us
Opinion
1 month ago

Township economy bill would fuel xenophobia, DA’s Makashule Gana says

The bill seeks to reserve certain economic activities in townships for citizens or those with permanent resident status
National
1 month ago

Gauteng bill aiming to restrict foreigners’ businesses splits opinion

While supporters say it could achieve inclusive economy, detractors flag increased xenophobia
National
1 month ago

Easing the state of disaster may lift the lid on community protests

The service delivery grievances that fuelled a surge of protests in February will still be there after lockdown
Opinion
3 months ago

Truck drivers embark on national shutdown

Police told to deal decisively with truckers as SA cannot tolerate further disruptions to the economy
National
4 months ago
Tuesday, November 24 2020
Tuesday, November 24 2020

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Sikhakhane and Mabuza are an ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma left Zondo with no choice
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Zuma is afraid — and so he should be
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: Overpaid SABC staff need a big wake-up ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Time to have second thoughts ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.