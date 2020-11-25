CARTOON: SA’s xenophobia scourge

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Repetition wrapped in clichés inside a PR slogan is the hallmark of SA’s forgettable political speeches
SA had joined the Covax global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its 58-million citizens
Electronics company became the third-biggest seller of handsets in the third quarter, shipping 47.1-million units
Finance minister says there will be no policy prescriptions for SA and the World Bank now understands that
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries, to discuss marketing trends during the pandemic
Small shops will be permitted to open from November 28 but restaurants will remain closed until at least January 20
Multiple postponements, venue uncertainties and late withdrawals ahead of the start of Sri Lanka Cricket's ambitious tournament on Thursday
Tom Robbins selects his must-read titles
