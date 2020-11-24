Opinion

CARTOON: Malema’s dishonourable discharge

24 November 2020 - 05:05
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mapping the evolution of the EFF threat

Julius Malema is abhorrent only in abstract. In reality, he is the embodiment of SA post-democracy politics
4 days ago

EFF’s remarks on Manuel were made innocently, says advocate Ngcukaitobi

Party appeals against high court order to pay former finance minister R500,000 for defamation
3 weeks ago

Explosive mix adds to Free State tragedy

The intertwined fates of three men blow away as politicians grandstand in the town of Senekal
1 month ago

LEBOGANG MOKOENA: Does the ‘see no harassment’ EFF represent your values?

As SA inches towards an election next year, we need to be far more sceptical of the parties who represent us
2 months ago

Clicks trashing: ruling on EFF’s Riotous Assembly Act challenge would have been handy

The Constitutional Court is still to rule on the party’s efforts to decriminalise incitement and trespassing
2 months ago
