Opinion

SECOND TAKE

NEWS & OBSERVER: Slow rot of US public service

Denigration that has been continuing for decades has intensified sharply under Donald Trump

23 November 2020 - 11:57
Clouds pass over the White House in Washington, US, November 21 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
Clouds pass over the White House in Washington, US, November 21 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

John F Kennedy’s greatest accomplishment as US president wasn’t what he did. It was what he inspired others to do. His call to “ask what you can do for your country” drew generations of Americans to public service.

That inspiration faded under Ronald Reagan’s assertion that government is a problem, not a solution, and the mockery of public servants implicit in his line: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

That denigration continued for decades as Republicans in state legislatures and Congress let public service pay fall far below private sector compensation. It has intensified sharply under Donald Trump. He has rolled back civil service protections, left a raft of key posts vacant, fired inspectors-general and has fed the paranoia that “deep state” bureaucrats have sought to undermine his presidency.

The attacks on public servants have taken a dangerous turn. The nation’s infectious-disease expert, Anthony Fauci, has faced death threats, the FBI broke up a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan, state election officials are accused of presiding over rigged elections and public employees doing the democratic work of counting votes have felt threatened by pro-Trump protesters.

Where Kennedy sought to draw the best and brightest into government service, talented young people now are balking at government jobs and many of the best public employees are leaving or nearing retirement. Finding committed, even inspired, workers is becoming a major problem at the federal and state levels.

President-elect Joe Biden’s long career in Washington is an exemplar of public service. His presence in the White House will help restore respect for dedicating one’s life to that work. But a widespread and lasting reversal of the bashing of government employment will not come until the spirit of Kennedy’s call returns.

Reagan was wrong. The government is not the problem. In a democracy, the government is us. Once again there should be a good reward and a renewed respect for those in positions high and low who give their time, talent and energies to serve their country by serving its citizens. /Raleigh, November 15

News & Observer 

Trump leaves a lot of vacancies and a demoralised civil service in his wake

One last order would strip individuals of long-standing civil service protections and allow politically appointed leaders to fire them at will
Opinion
1 day ago

G20 leaders pledge to help poorest nations in post-Covid world

US President Donald Trump addresses Group of 20 leaders briefly before going golfing
World
17 hours ago

Joe Biden moves forward with cabinet as D-Day looms for Donald Trump

Michigan is set to certify its results on Monday, and Pennsylvania is likely to move a step closer to doing so
World
4 hours ago

Trump campaign loses Pennsylvania election challenge

Judge issues a scathing opinion, likening the challenge to Frankenstein’s monster, in one of the highest-profile blows to president’s fight to ...
World
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: How many roads must SA walk down?
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Minister scores cheap populist points ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Marching to the fiscal ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
FIKILE MAJOLA: Special economic zones can boost ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Act against Jacob Zuma as no-one is above ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Trump leaves a lot of vacancies and a demoralised civil service in his wake

Opinion

A vaccine will split the US into the rational and the irrational

Opinion

US president-elect Biden tells Trump supporters it is ‘time to heal’

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.