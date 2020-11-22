Faangs are still tops, but tech stocks don’t stop there

It is interesting to note that the Faang stocks account for a fifth of the entire S&P 500 Index, but as discerning stock pickers we have found many other compelling investments within the global equity universe. In these cases we can underwrite business models with less risk.

We envisage a difficult regulatory environment for a number of these supersized tech businesses. Instead, we have allocated the Ninety One Global Franchise portfolio’s tech exposure to capitalise on some of the most exciting structural trends to develop within the sector over the past decade.

Most notably, the rise of digital payments and cloud computing, which we access via our positions in companies such as Microsoft, Visa, Intuit and Autodesk. Microsoft and Visa have both already managed the regulatory onslaught and have refined their business models.

Another interesting position that we hold is in ASML. While this business shares some characteristics with mega-cap tech names in the US (supernormal earnings growth in the coming years versus the broad economy), there are important differences. We have a great deal of conviction in the revenue drivers underpinning that earnings growth.

ASML’s revenue growth will be driven by a product development cycle that is under way (the adoption of EUV lithography within the semiconductor industry). Another differentiating factor is that ASML is in a natural monopoly position, underpinned by technological dominance. This is quite different to some of the platforms and offerings which rely on consumer preferences and tastes.

Besides structural growth drivers in the technology space, we own what we call “counter-correlated businesses” that have also benefited from the drive towards home entertainment and remote working, sparked by Covid-19. Online gaming company EA Sports is one such company we own, whose business fundamentals have improved since the onset of the pandemic.

Financial data and software company FactSet is another good example. Asset management businesses have directed a lot of expenditure towards technology — not just Zoom and videoconferencing facilities — but to data providers such as FactSet. The need for people to work from home with easy access to data means more licences are sold, increasing the revenue of such companies.

While our exposure to the information technology sector has grown over time due to the structural growth trends on offer, we retain a material holding in more defensive areas of the market. We recognise the need to have balance in our equity portfolios. Factors such as the Covid-19 environment, economic slowdown and government policy action make little difference to the fundamentals of these companies.

Nestlé is one such a portfolio holding. It is essentially a recessionproof business, with strong consumer brands and an extensive distribution network. Roche is another good example. People who are on chronic medication need it, irrespective of economic circumstances. So, those business are attractive diversifiers in our portfolio.

• Rossouw is co-head of quality, and Cable head of SA quality, at Ninety One.