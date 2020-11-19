Opinion

CARTOON: Friends (the official Zuma version)

19 November 2020 - 05:05
Thursday, November 19 2020
PETER BRUCE: Let’s hope Zondo tells wily old Zuma to go to hell

The former president's unrelenting efforts to sabotage the inquiry will not stop the NPA from nabbing him
12 hours ago

Raymond Zondo needs more time to decide on Jacob Zuma’s recusal bid

Zuma’s lawyer says if Zondo dismisses the application to have him recuse himself, Zuma will go to court to review the decision
1 day ago

Why challenge by Zuma’s advocate could checkmate Zondo inquiry

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane’s critique indicates an unresolved vacillation at the heart of hearings
15 hours ago

Jacob Zuma accuses Raymond Zondo of perpetuating state capture narrative

Zuma’s legal team made the statement during his application for Zondo to recuse himself from chairing the commission
2 days ago

PODCAST: How much pressure can Ramaphosa take?

Peter Bruce continues his new Podcasts From The Edge series in a discussion with journalist and veteran ANC watcher Karima Brown
16 hours ago
