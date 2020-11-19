CARTOON: Friends (the official Zuma version)

Brent loses ground as the surge in coronavirus cases and stricter economic restrictions fuel fear of slower fuel demand
Thursday, November 19 2020
Plastic cups, plastic stirrers, aluminium foil containers and old service trolleys among the items on auction
The handful of recognisable faces that turned out to support Magashule were a sad and motley crew with doubtful moral and political standing.
The group estimates the pandemic cost its Southern African operations R2.3bn in lost revenue
Business for SA steering committee chair Martin Kingston talks to Business Day TV about the 2020 investment summit
Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa predicts SA industry will face collapse in exports by 2040 amid global shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles
The anti-corruption campaigner is being held in a maximum security prison his lawyers say is a severe health risk
Sunshine Tour and European Tour event provided breakthroughs for SA’s Branden Grace, George Coetzee and Haydn Porteous. Will it do the same for Dylan Naidoo?
Petrol-electric supercar goes into open-sky mode with an electrically powered hard top
