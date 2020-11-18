CARTOON: Bushiris’ escape footage

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Wednesday, November 18 2020
Commissioner Edward Kieswetter informs Muzi Sikhakhane that Sars ‘will not place reliance on nor use the report for any purpose'
The handful of recognisable faces that turned out to support Magashule were a sad and motley crew with doubtful moral and political standing.
SA’s largest asset manager reports net outflows for first time since 2017 half
Business for SA launches an initiative in which more than 50 large companies have undertaken to pay within a month
E-commerce and Covid-19 lockdown has spurred rise in online retail sales and growth of deliveries
Order will reduce troops from about 4,500 in Afghanistan and from about 3,000 in Iraq less than a week before Joe Biden takes office
Mentor says not having his regular defensive players had an effect on the team’s performance against São Tomé
Spotlight shifts to talent outside the UK and a Covid-compliant live broadcast to celebrate the winner
