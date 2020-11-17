STREET DOGS: Be ready for inflation, even if you lag the market
Phenomenon changes everybody’s position, without anyone doing anything to cause it
17 November 2020 - 16:31
The problem with inflation — even if it is a very low probability event …
All inflation, by definition, is uneven. Let’s say there were 10% inflation, but even across the board: your expenses rose 10% and you received a 10% raise. It’s an annoyance but it doesn’t change your life.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now