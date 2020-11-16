CARTOON: DA voter stampede

Japan’s third-quarter economic performance and Chinese industrial output in October beat expectations
Monday, November 16 2020
Council for Medical Schemes reports first accumulated deficit in more than a decade
The Ipsos survey was conducted between July and September, when people’s freedom was restricted by lockdown
Holding company argues it was entitled to keep using network to use up a shortfall
The R135m project will provide 13.5MW of electricity, or about 30% of Silverton’s annual power requirements
Active asset managers need to lower fees to justify their patchy record against passive funds
Ambrose Dlamini says he is asymptomatic, feeling well and will work from home
US consortium reported to be ready to fork out up to R100m for the organisation
The days of diets have been replaced by a lifestyle that is far more sustainable and enjoyable
