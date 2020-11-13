After about 10 months of grappling with the devastating effect of the sudden and widespread onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are still learning how the world is changing as we make sense of it all. Apart from the imperative to combat the health crisis, we have also seen the focus turn to addressing the financial wellbeing of our people due to the economic fallout of the national lockdown. It is fair to say many of us are experiencing significant cashflow pressure to sustain our households and extended families.

In a time where we are all adapting to life in the worst global pandemic in a hundred years, the basic need for affordable access to banking is more important than ever. However, despite SA having a very mature banking sector, many consumers still experience a chasm in affordability, convenience, simplicity and transparency of the services the sector provides.

One positive development we have seen during this crisis is a flourish of technology driven businesses. This is also true for digital banks (or neobanks as they are now termed), a new generation of fully regulated banks that make extensive use of technology and data to deliver a fully digital banking experience to customers.

Globally we have seen consumers shift towards digital banking largely due to three reasons: First, digital banks use technology to lower their cost-to-serve, the benefit of which is shared with customers often resulting in highly competitive fees. In a time where consumers have become much more value conscious, this has had even greater appeal. Second, the avoidance of crowded public spaces and high contact objects such as notes and coins has meant that digital banking services have been preferred as a safer alternative. Third, the acceleration of e-commerce services has provided a slipstream for electronic payments integrated into those platforms.

Notwithstanding this undeniable global shift, digital alone does not create sufficiently widespread access to banking in emerging markets such as SA. This is largely due to the fact that the majority of retail transactions are still in cash; access to smartphones is not yet ubiquitous; and most consumers are still not entirely comfortable with digital user interfaces.

Instead, hybrid models that combine digital banking with non-branch physical touchpoints have much broader appeal. Such models allow customers to benefit from the low-cost nature and slick customer experience of digital technologies while taking comfort in a physical presence that helps to bridge the divide between the physical and digital worlds. In this way, customers are now able to bank outside of the traditional branch setting, without compromising the safety and security of their money and personal information.

The benefits of this hybrid model are evidenced in TymeBank, which uses kiosks to facilitate paperless account opening and card issuing as well as till points of retailers to facilitate convenient deposits and withdrawals for customers. Through the pandemic, card swipes at TymeBank have been four times higher than cash withdrawals; there have been twice as many cash deposits at tillpoints than electronic deposits via fund transfers; four times more customers that have signed up at kiosks than online; and nearly half of all customers signed up have been older than 35 years of age. It shows that this new way of banking has brought about access to all South Africans and a silver lining to the dark clouds that gathered through the pandemic.

Although this new way of banking is becoming firmly entrenched, this is but the beginning of the journey. Much work is still needed to actively assist consumers in improving their understanding of financial services. This is where developments such as human-assisted customer service as well as the gamification of the customer experience on digital channels play an important role. Another crucial area is using advanced analytics to generate deeper customer insights off the back of the innovative digital data stacks of these new banks.

Importantly, this can be used to more accurately predict the real credit worthiness of customers and, in so doing, expand access to responsible lending, which will be so desperately needed as we rebuild our nation’s economy over the coming years.

• Keraan is TymeBank CEO.