Opinion

CARTOON: Hamba kahle Kimi Makwetu

13 November 2020 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Friday, November 13 2020
Principled, passionate and committed Kimi Makwetu ‘died with his boots on’

The auditor-general has been hailed for steering his office with integrity and introducing key legislation that promotes accountability
National
12 hours ago

Kimi Makwetu profile: Outgoing auditor-general leaves a question for SA

How did we fall so far so quickly? Makwetu asks South Africans
National
1 month ago

AG guidelines ensure politicians have no excuse to prevent mismanagement

Corruption and financial mismanagement of public funds should be prevented by the new guidelines that will ensure ‘a strong control environment’
National
2 months ago

State auditors facing more intimidation and bribery, Kimi Makwetu says

The auditor-general has cited incidents at the Rand Water Board and municipalities in KZN, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape, as examples
National
11 months ago

KIMI MAKWETU: Auditor-general’s new powers will improve governance

Amendments to Public Audit Act allow for errant officials to be referred to the proper investigative authorities
Opinion
1 year ago
Thursday, November 12 2020
