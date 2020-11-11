Look beyond digital currencies’ seedy past to their fintech future

Ever since the bitcoin network first came online in January 2009, its use has often been associated with grey market activities. Before mainstream adoption, the dark web, a shady online marketplace where anonymous users can buy or sell anything from illegal guns and stolen contraband to narcotics and malware, was a prime hub for early bitcoin activity.

While dark web activity remains a source of frustration in the cryptocurrency sector, industry stakeholders are quick to point out that the share of bitcoin-related transactions on the dark web has plummeted since international law enforcement operations in 2013 and 2017 shut down Silk Road and AlphaBay, two of the biggest dark web markets accepting cryptocurrency.

In the years after the demise of AlphaBay, the blockchain industry has emerged from the shadows and proven itself to be a refined and mainstream sector of the economy. While the bitcoin network still supports the privacy of law-abiding citizens, users who purchase services or goods on the network must now meet certain identification thresholds.

As the industry becomes more attuned to global regulatory standards, cryptocurrency exchanges and transaction platforms have started enforcing stricter know your customer (KYC) processes. As KYC protocols become more advanced, cryptocurrencies are well positioned to benefit from the inevitable upturn in regulatory compliance, customer transparency and business scalability.

While privacy obsessives and bitcoin maximalists may oppose the cryptocurrency industry’s growing compliance with KYC requirements, the average digital currency owner actually stands to gain from bitcoin becoming a more accessible asset and more flexible household currency.

Shored up by the creation and integration of responsible and consistent regulatory controls, bitcoin is slowly but surely becoming a safe-haven asset, illustrating the currency’s remarkable transformation from an off-the-grid oddity to an essential component of both Wall Street and Main Street.

Now, even as traditional equity markets ping-pong between recovery and volatility, bitcoin has just notched a 2020 high at $15,950. If this bullish pattern continues, analysts expect the bitcoin price to continue rallying past $17,000.

As cryptocurrency companies and markets continue to mature, institutional investors have signalled their willingness to look beyond the industry’s seedy past, alleviating the stigma of criminality and propelling digital currency companies to the cutting edge of the fintech sector.