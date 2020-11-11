CARTOON: Hawks swoop on Ace Magashule

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The former DA leader and former Joburg mayor promise to break the political mould but instead use the DA mould and call it a new paradigm
Handling of ANC secretary-general‘s arrest warrant could add fuel to allegations the charges against him are part of a political witch-hunt
The Electoral Commission of SA has upheld its decision to reject the registration of ActionSA as a political party as the logo and name are similar to another party
CEO Tim Cook has said Apple will continue to support Intel-based devices for years, but did not specify an end-of-life date
Manufacturing production contracted 2.6% year on year in September, but beat forecasts for a steeper decline
Division is an example of how to hunt for new revenue streams without breaking the bank
President-elect says Trump delay is an embarrassment and vows to go forward with the transition of power
Pretoria side need to win their remaining clash against the Pumas to be crowned the inaugural champs
Airlines, hotels and plane makers biggest winners while beneficiaries of the pandemic flag
