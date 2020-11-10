Ramaphosa should allow business to drive economic recovery

The definition of insanity, it is said, is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. While the source of this axiom is unknown, its cogency is undisputed. In seeking to find solutions to reverse the stagnant economic growth, gross inequality and high unemployment that have been plaguing SA since the dawn of democracy, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts, including the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan he unveiled in October, are to be welcomed, with some reservation.

The plan — which aims to “create jobs, reindustrialise the economy, accelerate economic reforms and crack down on corruption” — is premised on increasing investments in infrastructure projects, expanding energy generation, creating more jobs in the public and private sectors and supporting local production and an increase in exported goods, driven by localisation targets for goods.

Ramaphosa and his government should do just one thing differently: they should let entrepreneurs and business spearhead the drive.

Politically led revivals mainly try to recapacitate state-owned entities, which are generally dinosaurs that deserve to die anyway. It is like going to a morgue with a lunchbox and spoon to feed a corpse.

SA needs to rethink its approach to who should be the vanguard in creating jobs and demand. It should be entrepreneurs, not the government. The best precedent for this is the Great Depression, the worst economic crisis in history.

How many people know that the Great Depression created the largest number of millionaires in US history? Or that the depression — which lasted from 1931 to 1940 and during which unemployment in the US was in double digits — gave rise to the creation of a double-digit number of billionaire families? Or that the Great Depression — which, thanks to images of utter desperation and stories of hopelessness, is seared into human consciousness — spawned some of the world’s most enduring inventions?