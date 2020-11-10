Opinion

CARTOON: Turkey’s puppet master

10 November 2020 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, November 10 2020
Tuesday, November 10 2020

Turkish lira rallies as Erdogan’s son-in-law resigns

The economy chief’s resignation strengthens the lira as much as 6% against the dollar a day after the central bank governor was fired
World
10 hours ago

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan fires central bank governor as lira slides

The decision to replace Murat Uysal could stoke long-standing criticism about political interference in monetary policy
World
2 days ago

Lira weakens past 8 against dollar for the first time as currency rout deepens

Turkey's currency moves lower as concerns grow over sanctions and geopolitical tension
Markets
2 weeks ago
Monday, November 9 2020
Monday, November 9 2020

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Yakhe Kwinana is a spectacular disgrace
Opinion / Letters
2.
CAROL PATON: SAA business case in the air as ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
The importance of the 5-15-75 rule for your ...
Opinion
4.
OBITUARY: Thabiso and Ayanda Tlelai, giants of ...
Opinion
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Medium-term budget policy puts paid ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.