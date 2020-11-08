OBITUARY: Thabiso and Ayanda Tlelai, giants of African business

It is difficult to refer to Thabiso and Ayanda Tlelai in the past tense.

We shall remember Sunday November 1 2020 as a day that robbed their children of parents, family of their brother and sister, aunt and uncle, their friends of caring and warm confidantes and Africa of giants passionate about the success of Africans.

Even as we extend our condolences to their children and families, it feels all too surreal that they are gone. This is the couple that showed us how business can be done with success, while also embracing all other aspects of life.

As a personal friend, business partner and brother, I met Thabiso in 2002 — a common friend introduced us while Thabiso was looking for a board member for one of his companies.

As discussions progressed Thabiso said: “I don’t think this board thing will work, why don’t we go into business together?”

I was amazed at this man who didn’t know me but wanted to go on a journey full of detours and wonders.

I reached out to Peter Moyo, whom I had known for many years. In 2002 we established what became NMT Capital.

Thabiso reminded all present that Ayanda was an advocate and she was the most creative person he had ever met.

Thabiso was a true entrepreneur who always reminded us that he has never earned a salary in any place where he was not a shareholder.

While people know him as the owner of the Don hotels, he was involved in businesses with Ayanda long before that.

Though involved in a number of other industries, his passion was always in hospitality. I am convinced he did not know how to complete a tender form.

He truly believed that the success of the economy and the continent, especially if we were going to seriously address unemployment, lay in supporting small businesses.

Thabiso was a very easy guy, with a very warm character, yet an extremely hard worker who was focused and tenacious, and taught us that we should never be discouraged by setbacks as we pursue success. He was resilient.

Leading up to the 2010 World Cup in SA he was a part of various organising committees, more so the ones focused on tourism. He had a script on how South Africans should educate foreign guests about our country, how to dispel myths and the importance of reaching out to those who were going to visit our country. A true ambassador he was.

Ayanda managed their other business interests. She was a stickler for detail, very particular about quality and elegance, something she achieved with grace.

How do we forget Ayanda’s infectious laugh while showing interest in conversations? Her ability to converse in a number of SA languages made conversations easy with a whole lot of other people.

At every opportunity, Ayanda would mention the names of her children and her face would light up with pride and joy at her children. By the time one met the children, a lot would be known about them from their proud mother.

I have lost true friends and we have lost pillars of strength. Thabiso the peacemaker who cherished productive and cordial relations, always putting others first — my dear friend, our long chats about life and everything, your brotherly love and support I will miss dearly.

Rest in eternal peace Thabiso and Ayanda, from you we learnt to love, work hard and enjoy life and above all, to be true Africans.

• Ntsaluba is a co-founder of auditing firm SNG and cofounded NMT Capital with Thabiso Tlelai and Peter Moyo