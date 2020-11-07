Olympics vs Japanese vs Covid-19: which will win in 2021?

Then Covid-19 hit. Understandably, the IOC, the government and various sponsors were reluctant to postpone the games and incur further financial losses. But the pandemic forced their hands. In the spring, the games were moved to 2021, a delay that has so far added some $2.7bn to what are already thought to be the most expensive summer games in history.

That taxpayers are expected to pick up most of the tab hasn’t exactly endeared the Olympics to the Japanese public. A July poll taken after the games were rescheduled found that one-third of respondents wanted them canceled outright, and slightly more thought they should be postponed again. When asked how the games could be downsized, 44% said they should be held without spectators.

Unfortunately, organisers don’t seem to agree. Even though crowded stadiums have played a key role in spreading the coronavirus — and sports leagues around the world have limited or prohibited spectators as a result — the Olympics is still hoping to pack the stands.

In part, it’s the optics: empty seats have been a source of embarrassment in the past for the IOC, but it’s also a business problem. Tokyo is counting on hundreds of thousands of visitors to fill up its hotel rooms, restaurants and shops in 2021. By one estimate, the games could bring in $1.4bn from tourists and $3.8bn in added domestic spending.

With that in mind, local authorities staged closely monitored baseball games at an outdoor stadium in Yokohama last weekend. Over three days, spectator limits were lifted, from 80% capacity on the first day to full capacity on the third.

It wasn’t entirely reckless: fans were required to wear masks and prohibited from singing, cheering, or high-fiving, while hi-tech sensors tracked airflow. Remarkably, though, the government isn’t waiting for any data before repeating the experiment. This weekend, a similar exercise is being conducted at the Tokyo Dome, an indoor venue where the virus could spread much more easily.

If these games turn out to be spreading events, the victims won’t just be spectators. They could be any Japanese person who had the misfortune of running into someone who decided to go out for a night of baseball in a crowded stadium during a pandemic.

That prospect should be enough for the government to shut down these experiments and accept a spectator-less Olympics. If it doesn’t, then the IOC should insist. For decades, the committee has argued that the games are in the best interests of host cities. Here’s a chance to prove it.

Bloomberg