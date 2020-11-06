Opinion

CARTOON: Trump to take up arms

06 November 2020 - 05:00 Brandon Reynolds
Friday November 6 2020

Stumped Trump reduces US to a banana republic

His utterances and behaviour are setting a bad example to his African counterparts
World
14 hours ago

PALESA MORUDU: How did the noxious Donald Trump do so well?

The US president has added about 5m votes to his total from 2016
Opinion
16 hours ago

With millions of votes still to count, Trump falsely claims he has won

Donald Trump won the battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and Texas, dashing Biden’s hopes for a decisive early victory
World
1 day ago

Tired of Trump, Deutsche wants out, bank sources say

German bank has been dragged into probes and bad press from its relationship with the Trump Organisation
Companies
3 days ago

