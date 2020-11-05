GLOBAL TIMES: Reforms needed to deal with US election uncertainty

Past US elections have been fiercely contested, but the country had rules with a powerful ability to prevent things from getting out of hand. US society could be divided before elections, but soon got together afterward. The US was considered one of the most stable Western countries for this reason.

However, things are different this year; there is a trend of political fanaticism in the US. In the past, only the election outcome was uncertain, not the election itself. Americans used to believe only developing countries could witness serious disputes over their election processes, with the risk of riots and the losing side refusing to accept the outcome.

In recent years the US has ignored the rules of the international community. Everything has been orientated towards maximising American interests. Egoism has dominated, both internally and externally. Lies dominate, the original bottom line of value has been breached, and the end justifies the means.

For the sake of the election, the coronavirus epidemic has been politicised, and antiracism protests do not seem that simple any more. The problems related with people’s safety and the country’s fundamental principles have been used as tools. No matter who wins the election, the US will have lost some of its most precious attributes.

It is fair to say that more than half of the 230,000 Covid-19 deaths that have occurred in the US so far took place as a consequence of this US presidential election, and that more will die. US policymaking is driven by elections, but this presidential election has failed to bring about the optimisation of policies on issues such as the pandemic.

The Trump administration’s China policy has brought many uncertainties to the US and dealt a heavy blow to global stability. Its aggressiveness and absurdities have become clear. However, the election has prompted the Democrats to come up with an even tougher policy on China. Joe Biden and Donald Trump have been competing with each other over who will be tougher on China.

The US election mechanism is riddled with loopholes, and complicated by individual and collective interests of political parties and elites. The country needs serious and profound domestic reforms, which will be an arduous task in these circumstances. /Beijing, November 3

Global Times