CARTOON: Guilty as charged

05 November 2020 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, November 5 2020
Constitutional Court may have to rule on Zuma subpoena

Should the inquiry bring such an application, it may be one of the first times in democratic SA that the highest court has been asked to enforce a ...
20 hours ago

Dudu Myeni may opt to say as little as possible at hearing

Former SAA chair believes that any testimony she gives at the Zondo commission can be used to prosecute her and that she therefore has a right to ...
1 day ago

Former SAA Technical board chair admits signing a contract without reading it

Yakhe Kwinana will also have to answer to allegations that she accepted R4.5m from a businessman doing business with the airline
2 days ago

Raymond Zondo gives detail on his historic family link to Jacob Zuma

The chair of the inquiry into state capture gave the public explanation after Zuma's failure to follow through on a promised application for Zondo's ...
6 days ago

