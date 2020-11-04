CARTOON: Delinquent director’s diner

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq close higher as investors bet the election will be decided without a prolonged process
Wednesday, November 4 2020
Health minister reports 74 confirmed deaths and 1,241 new infections recorded in the past 24 hours
The liberal party commits itself to nonracialism, a market economy and a capable state
The mineral resources minister has accused the miner of being ‘reckless’ for talking publicly about its empowerment credits
Trade minister Franck Riester says support measures will allow French companies to continue investing in France and abroad
Division is an example of how to hunt for new revenue streams without breaking the bank
Early voting passed 100-million ballots, shattering previous highs, and pollsters predicted record-breaking turnout
Coach is furious as Van Niekerk could have suffered serious injury
A series of adverts depicting local scenes as exotic overseas destinations could help the province to a bumper season
