Conscious design in software development

What makes us essentially human is the ability to think for ourselves, to reason, and to make decisions. Yet this cognitive ability risks being compromised by the growing use and abuse of persuasive technology principles and techniques. Designers and technologists are being taught behavioural design techniques so that the solutions and applications they design, and build persuade users to do more of what organisations want them to do.

While behavioural design is not inherently bad, the problem is that not all organisations have good intentions. In the fight for your attention, numerous applications are specifically built to lure you in, often on mind-numbing feeds, persuading you to stay connected, with the ultimate purpose of increased revenue.

Many social media applications have this effect, creating an addiction that sees users spending three to four hours on social media daily. That’s neither healthy nor productive; it’s also not sustainable and doesn’t take into consideration the goals and ambitions of the person behind the screen.

Another issue is the ability of applications (and the algorithms within) to use, collect and process your personal data, to subconsciously skew bias, perception and judgment in a way that shifts the behaviour of the end user. The sharing of personal and behavioural information with other organisations exacerbates this effect and compromises privacy.

We aspire towards being mentally and physically healthier, making more time for friends, family and giving back to the community. We want to sleep more, spend less time on social media. We want more adventures and spend less time working. We want to maintain our privacy and independence, free of irrational, subconscious influence. We want to save more and still live a great life.

The premise of ethical, or conscious design is deliberately designing and building solutions that make lives easier; contribute meaningfully to our existence; uphold ethics and privacy, and fulfil the needs of the individual consumer as much as it they do commercial requirements.