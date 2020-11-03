Focus on farm attacks and insults to Mbali Ntuli blight DA conference
Swing to the right and hostility to inclusive change from some quarters are evident
There were no surprises in the online DA leadership election held a few days ago. The bookies must have lost big on this one. John Steenhuisen transformed his interim status by beating challenger Mbali Ntuli with a majority of monumental proportions. Helen Zille is now the permanent federal council chair, winning a comfortable majority of 69%.
However, the first, and very impressive, online party political election held in SA has been overshadowed by the publicity given to the outcome. Some issues that emerged at the conference are worthy of further analysis as they reveal dynamics concealed by the fanfare surrounding the outcome and subsequent hot takes.
Why would DA interim chair Ivan Meyer open such an important conference with a statement on farm attacks? Amid the Covid-19 and economic crises there were many more inclusive and less politically charged causes to anchor the conference.
Farm violence and attacks on farmers are unacceptable, but so is the daily killing of citizens due to criminality, gender-based violence and gang warfare. A party political, high-profile framing of farm violence overshadows and excludes other forms of criminal and more prevalent violence from being deemed pertinent.
This also cements perceptions of the DA’s “jump to the right”, to win back the conservative and white voters who swung to the Freedom Front Plus in municipal by-elections and the 2019 election. They are not coming back, and it is irrational to chase a few votes at the expense of appealing to a significantly larger voting base.
This inauspicious introduction to the conference was followed by a number of proposed amendments to the DA constitution, the most significant being the motion for a deputy leader, proposed by leader contender Mbali Ntuli. She and her supporters may have realised that the only way to get her into leadership in the light of the right-wing turn, coupled to an heir apparent waiting in the wings, was to create a new position and then populate it. Insinuations of factionalism and entitlement as critiques of this motion, coupled with the public and paternalistic insults directed at Ntuli, indicate the hostility to inclusive change from some quarters within the DA establishment.
This motion was defeated with a majority of 60%. The significance of this is that 40% of the voting delegates, numbering about 800, supported the motion and, by implication, the proposer. This proposed constitutional amendment was a proxy for the leadership election and demonstrated in advance that Ntuli’s campaign, spirited and inclusive as it was, had failed to win over the majority of delegates.
Most disturbingly, some declared that proper transport was the solution as it would allow the poor to access the inner city. These views resonate more with exclusionary apartheid spatial planning than DA principle.
When it came to the actual vote for DA leader, support for Ntuli halved to 20%, giving Steenhuisen a landslide victory of 80%. Many of her supporters, realising the state of play, threw their lot in with Steenhuisen, maybe keeping an eye on future career prospects or caving in for the sake of unity.
This huge victory is a double-edged sword for Steenhuisen. It shows that his support and position within the party are now rock solid, and he is able to distance himself from Zille’s increasingly eccentric social media forays and public excursions. The magnitude of the victory also indicates that his magnanimous victory speech, declaring the DA to be a party for all South Africans, rings a little hollow.
Similar mixed messaging occurred in the debate on a resolution proposing rent control in cities the DA governs. It was motivated by the necessity to reduce the cost of living for the poor in urban centres close to opportunity. Besides the proposer, every speaker stridently rejected this proposal, revealing more than they intended in their criticism.
The benchmark for assessing resolutions has to be the DA’s principles of redress for historical and current injustice and disadvantage set out in the adopted policy framework. Some of the speakers seemed not to be familiar with its contents. This resolution acted as a prism that split the interests of the speakers into clear lobby groups.
The free marketeers, with their trickle-down economics, emphasised property developers and investment plus profit as the driver to increase the supply and decrease the price of housing stock. Magically, this would benefit the poor, and there was no hint of irony at how this has dislocated the urban poor in Cape Town.
Social housing proponents ignored the sale of city-owned land to commercial property developers and the private sale of the Tafelberg site in Sea Point. Most disturbingly, some declared that proper transport was the solution as it would allow the poor to access the inner city. Cumulatively, these views resonate more with exclusionary apartheid spatial planning than DA principle.
Property developers
Setting up and running an electoral conference requires expertise and time to make sure the systems work. This does not come cheap. It was an exemplary process, but who paid for it? The DA is rumoured to be in financial distress, with donors jettisoning it after its 2019 decline. Many full-time DA employees have since been retrenched. There has always been speculation that property developers have backed the DA, especially in the Western Cape. The explicit mention of property developers in the rejection of rent control suggests they may still have policy influence. The best way to convince voters that the DA stands for citizen power is to declare donations, including those received by the candidates in the electoral contest.
The DA’s online electoral conference reveals a party divided across numerous axes: race, economic interests, generation, gender as well as economic and social policy. Will the ideology of nonracialism reconcile such diversity, or will it benefit some at the expense of others?
Will the electorate respond to this nonracial, yet racial, messaging? One of the main reasons for squeezing Mmusi Maimane out as leader was a decline in electoral support in 2019. The benchmark has been set, and the new leadership team will stand or fall by it. The 2021 local government elections loom large for the new and stable DA.
• Sarakinsky is a professor at the Wits School of Governance.
