Focus on farm attacks and insults to Mbali Ntuli blight DA conference

There were no surprises in the online DA leadership election held a few days ago. The bookies must have lost big on this one. John Steenhuisen transformed his interim status by beating challenger Mbali Ntuli with a majority of monumental proportions. Helen Zille is now the permanent federal council chair, winning a comfortable majority of 69%.

However, the first, and very impressive, online party political election held in SA has been overshadowed by the publicity given to the outcome. Some issues that emerged at the conference are worthy of further analysis as they reveal dynamics concealed by the fanfare surrounding the outcome and subsequent hot takes.

Why would DA interim chair Ivan Meyer open such an important conference with a statement on farm attacks? Amid the Covid-19 and economic crises there were many more inclusive and less politically charged causes to anchor the conference.

Farm violence and attacks on farmers are unacceptable, but so is the daily killing of citizens due to criminality, gender-based violence and gang warfare. A party political, high-profile framing of farm violence overshadows and excludes other forms of criminal and more prevalent violence from being deemed pertinent.

This also cements perceptions of the DA’s “jump to the right”, to win back the conservative and white voters who swung to the Freedom Front Plus in municipal by-elections and the 2019 election. They are not coming back, and it is irrational to chase a few votes at the expense of appealing to a significantly larger voting base.

This inauspicious introduction to the conference was followed by a number of proposed amendments to the DA constitution, the most significant being the motion for a deputy leader, proposed by leader contender Mbali Ntuli. She and her supporters may have realised that the only way to get her into leadership in the light of the right-wing turn, coupled to an heir apparent waiting in the wings, was to create a new position and then populate it. Insinuations of factionalism and entitlement as critiques of this motion, coupled with the public and paternalistic insults directed at Ntuli, indicate the hostility to inclusive change from some quarters within the DA establishment.

This motion was defeated with a majority of 60%. The significance of this is that 40% of the voting delegates, numbering about 800, supported the motion and, by implication, the proposer. This proposed constitutional amendment was a proxy for the leadership election and demonstrated in advance that Ntuli’s campaign, spirited and inclusive as it was, had failed to win over the majority of delegates.