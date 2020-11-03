Ebrahim Patel turns a deaf ear to copyright alarm bells

Let’s first set the scene, as we do in the entertainment industry. Before the current attempt to amend the Copyright Amendment Bill began in 2018, SA’s creative economy was governed by the Copyright Act of 1978. Alongside it, and also under amendment, is the Performers’ Protection Act of 1967.

The world has made a paradigm shift since 1978, particularly with the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR). And one would assume that the effect this revolution alone has on all creative industries would be considered by trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel and his department.

But it has not; indeed it has been ignored to such an extent that ongoing rejections of the amendments on these grounds — including one as recently as June by the president, who sent both bills back to parliament due to constitutional concerns — seem to raise no alarms among those in the department or other key role players so hell-bent are they on trying to pass the new legislation.

But here’s the wake-up call: if the Copyright Amendment Bill is pushed through in its current form, in essence every company whose staff are collaboratively involved in creating “content” may as well throw in the towel and look for alternative employment, whether these companies be in animation, games, film, television, website design or any form of media such as that produced by publishers, advertising agencies and even marketing and public relations agencies. It is that serious.

While the amendments recognise the “hours” a company’s staff may put into a project, these hours are seen by the department as no more than “services” and they take away the rights of all those companies to produce anything to which they can claim intellectual property rights.

Copyright comes into play when you create an artefact, and is particularly important when you look to commercialise and upscale the artefact. History has shown time and again that it is crucial to protect that one person, on his or her own, who created this thing of beauty from being exploited in any way. There can be no debate that this sole artist requires protection and that something resembling — at least partly — the current amended bill is necessary.